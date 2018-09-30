Tom Holland Battles A Pigeon in New ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Set Photos

Production for Spider-Man: Far From Home — the second Spidey flick set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — is well underway and earlier today, some fresh new behind-the-scenes set pictures surfaced online.

Though the images don’t reveal any major plot points, they do show a few interesting tidbits. First and foremost, Far From Home stars Tom Holland and Zendaya are both apparently deadly afraid of pigeons.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Another one of the pictures shows Angourie Rice’s Betty Brant holding hands with a person one could assume is Ned Leeds (Jacob Batalon), a fun nod to the fact the those characters are married in the Marvel comics mythos.

Tony Revolori’s Flash Thompson can be seen donning a fresh new mustache and fedora combo and last but not least, J.B. Smoove — a new addition to the MCU — is seen with the group of students throughout the series of images.

Although previously announced as a part of the Far From Home ensemble, Smoove’s role has yet to be confirmed but these pictures seem to reveal he’s a part of the school group somehow whether it be a teacher or trip chaperon.

The entire batch of set pictures can be seen below.

In typical Marvel Studios fashion, studio head Kevin Feige isn’t quite ready to reveal much about Far From Home just quite yet. The producer did tell ComicBook.com, however, that Far From Home would be an adequate palette cleanser after Avengers 4.

“Much like Ant-Man, there are things that people know about that movie, which is a great deal of the movie: the villain of the movie, the storyline of the film, that we’re shooting in Europe and that Peter Parker goes on continuing that [Captain America: Civil War] was a big giant super hero class movie.” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige explained to ComicBook.com. “The fall out of that in Homecoming was John Hughes and him going to his high school. So that’s what’s fun to us about the Spider-Man movies. And again going from Infinity War to Ant-Man and the Wasp, the tonal shift. So, there’s a lot of fun stuff. How it connects, where it connects, when it takes place, very similar to Ant-Man and the Wasp in that we’re not gonna say right now.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home is set to hit theaters on July 7, 2019. Jon Watts will return as director with a script from Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Holland, Zendaya, Revolori, Batalon, and Marisa Tomei are all set to reprise their roles from Spider-Man: Homecoming while J.B. Smoove and Jake Gyllenhall are new additions to the cast.