Marvel’s Jeph Loeb on the Status of ‘New Warriors’ TV Series

Freeform just debuted their first series set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Cloak & Dagger, but they’ve since canceled their plans to run the comedy series New Warriors on the network.

Ever since, fans have been wondering what would happen with the Marvel Television series after Freeform passed over the pilot. But executive Jeph Loeb revealed there are plans underway to find a new home for the new superhero show.

“We’re working on it,” Loeb responded to a few different fans who inquired about the status of New Warriors during a Reddit Ask Me Anything session.

Some people thought Hulu would pick up the series considering they’ve already established a partnership with Marvel through the release of Runaways.

More recently, the stars of New Warriors have lobbied for ABC to pick up the series in the wake of the Roseanne getting canceled after the comedian made racist comments on Twitter.

“How about a show about a powerful computer scientist girl with one of the most diverse casts on TV and they all just want to make the world a better place? (Don’t mean to make this about me, buuuut the world needs this show.)” wrote Squirrel Girl actor Milana Vayntrub.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like ABC will fill the coveted time slot once held by the most popular show in the country with the new Marvel series, especially after the fiasco of Marvel’s The Inhumans from last year.

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is currently airing on the network, where it was recently picked up for a sixth season. It remains to be seen if the show will make it beyond that, as it was already on the bubble for pick up after Season 5.

Marvel Television has yet to indicate whether New Warriors will make it to another network after being passed by Freeform. The network did commission a pilot, which is what’s being shopped around. If it doesn’t find a new home elsewhere, hopefully Marvel will release it for fans via YouTube or some other streaming service. Or, if they can wait for a bit, there’s always the opportunity it can get picked up on Disney’s upcoming streaming service.