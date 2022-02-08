New X-Men Marvel Legends Bonebreaker Build-A-Figure Wave Pre-Orders Are Live

Hasbro has unveiled details on their latest wave of Marvel Legends figures, and pre-orders are set to begin today February 8th at 10am PST / 1pm EST. At that time, you’ll be able to collect 7 new X-Men Marvel Legends figures, each with a piece that combines to form a bonus figure of Bonebreaker! Below you’ll find the official breakdown for each figure along with pre-order links and a gallery of images.

Marvel Legends Series X-Men Wolverine Figure ($24.99) – Pre-order on Amazon / Entertainment Earth: This MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES 6-INCH WOLVERINE figure features claws inspired by the character’s super-heated claws in the MARVEL COMICS: RETURN OF WOLVERINE storyline! This LEGENDS SERIES WOLVERINE figure features premium detailing and articulation and makes a great addition to any MARVEL collection. Use the included alternate head to switch this figure’s stoic masked expression for an unmasked berserker rage! Includes: figure and 1 accessory.

Marvel Legends Series X-Men Marvel’s Siryn Action Figure ($24.99) – Pre-order on Amazon / Entertainment Earth: This figure features the character’s classic costume, including her signature glider cape! This SIRYN figure features premium detailing and accessories, including alternate open and closed fists! Each MARVEL LEGENDS X MEN figure includes at least one Build-A-Figure piece. Collect all the figures to assemble an additional figure. Includes: figure, 2 accessories, 1 Build-A-Figure part.

Marvel Legends Series X-Men Marvel’s Havok Action Figure ($24.99) – Pre-order on Amazon / Entertainment Earth: This figure features the character’s classic costume, including his distinctive headpiece and chest icon! This HAVOK figure features premium detailing and 3 FX accessories, 2 for his wrists and 1 for his back, to simulate his plasma projection powers! Each MARVEL LEGENDS X MEN figure includes at least one Build-A-Figure piece. Collect all the figures to assemble an additional figure. Includes: figure, 3 accessories, 2 Build-A-Figure parts.

Marvel Legends Series X-Men Marvel’s Vulcan Action Figure ($24.99) – Pre-order on Amazon / Entertainment Earth: This VULCAN figure features the character’s classic costume, including eye deco inspired the character’s energy-infused rage! This figure features premium detailing and accessories, including alternate hands! Each MARVEL LEGENDS X MEN figure includes at least one Build-A-Figure piece. Collect all the figures to assemble an additional figure. Includes: figure, 2 accessories, 1 Build-A-Figure part.

Marvel Legends Series X-Men Maggott Action Figure ($24.99) – Pre-order on Amazon / Entertainment Earth: This figure features the character’s classic costume, including his signature blue skin, red eyes, and trenchcoat! This MAGGOTT figure features premium detailing and accessories, including both of his slug companions, EANIE and MEANIE! Each MARVEL LEGENDS X MEN figure includes at least one Build-A-Figure piece. Collect all the figures to assemble an additional figure. Includes: figure, 2 accessories, 2 Build-A-Figure parts.

Marvel Legends Series X-Men Marvel’s Darwin Action Figure ($24.99) – Pre-order on Amazon / Entertainment Earth: This figure features the character’s classic costume and appearance! This MARVEL’S DARWIN figure features premium detailing and accessories, including alternate hands! Each MARVEL LEGENDS X MEN figure includes at least one Build-A-Figure piece. Collect all the figures to assemble an additional figure. Includes: figure, 2 accessories, 1 Build-A-Figure part.

Marvel Legends Series X-Men Marvel’s Sabretooth Action Figure ($24.99) – Pre-order on Amazon / Entertainment Earth: This figure features the character’s classic costume and appearance! This SABRETOOTH figure features premium detailing including his clawed hands, fur-lined costume, and that fanged grin! Each MARVEL LEGENDS X MEN figure includes at least one Build-A-Figure piece. Collect all the figures to assemble an additional figure. Includes: figure, 3 Build-A-Figure parts.

Note that collectors can also get the entire wave in a case of 8 with free US shipping here at Entertainment Earth for $199.99.

Marvel Legends Wolverine Figure

Marvel Legends Sabretooth Figure

Marvel Legends Vulcan Figure

Marvel Legends Siryn Figure

Marvel Legends Havok Figure

Marvel Legends Darwin Figure

Marvel Legends Maggot Figure

Marvel Legends Bonebreaker Build-A-Figure