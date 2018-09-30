Night Nurse Fan Poster Makes Us Want This Marvel Netflix Series

Rosario Dawson’s time in Netflix’s Marvel Universe is potentially at its end, but that doesn’t mean that fans aren’t interested in more stories featuring her character Claire Temple and now a piece of fan art might just make fans want her to have her own series, too.

A new piece of fan art by Boss Logic imagines a series on its upcoming Disney Play streaming service called “Night Nurse” that would tie into all of the current Marvel television shows like a sort of “ER but with superheroes”. Check it out below.

“sometimes heroes need saving” @rosariodawson Think about if @Disney you can have this show to tie in all the shows, many heroes need patching up, think about the potential! it would be kind of like that show ER but with superheros 😀 pic.twitter.com/T248fNH3yG — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) September 26, 2018

In the art you can clearly see items belonging to heroes such as Daredevil, Misty Knight, Iron Fist, Colleen Wing, Luke Cage, Jessica Jones and more, but it’s not just the small screen heroes that the Night Nurse could treat. There are also nods to the film side of the MCU with the Avengers Tower in the background.

It’s a super cool idea, but as Dawson recently said during her appearance at the 2018 Tribeca TV festival, she doesn’t know if she or her character will return, a question that she explained led her to have some input on what could be her final MCU scene.

“I felt really grateful because Cheo Hodari Coker was the showrunner, and it was kind of looking like, at least for that season, who knows if I’ll come back again?” Dawson said. “This was looking like it was going to be a big final scene for Claire, and it was really a culmination of three years and being on five different shows.”

The scene Dawson is referring to comes in Luke Cage‘s second season. In the third episode, “Wig Out,” sees Claire and Luke Cage (Mike Colter) break up, but according to Dawson the scene was originally tipped more towards Luke’s side of things and she pushed to make it more balanced.

“When the scene was first written, to be honest, it was a little bit more written on his side and his storyline and that kind of stuff,” she said. “And I approached Cheo and had the audacity of adding some lines and rewriting some stuff and asked him if that could work.”

While a “Night Nurse” series may not be in the works that doesn’t mean that there won’t’ be other Marvel projects heading to Disney Play. It was announced late last year that the service does have a Marvel series planned for the streaming service, which is set to launch sometime in 2019.

Would you like to see a Night Nurse television series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.