Spike Lee Says He’s Not Making Marvel’s ‘Nightwatch’ Movie

Sony’s Marvel universe is riding an interesting high after the release of Venom, but it looks like that won’t be enough to bring one fan-favorite director on board.

In a recent interview with ScreenRant, Spike Lee was asked about previous rumors that he will direct a Nightwatch solo film for Sony’s Universe of Marvel Characters. The director denied the reports with a simple “Nah.”

The possibility of Lee directing a Nightwatch film was first rumored in September of last year, with Now You See Me‘s Edward Ricourt attached to write the script. This news later evolved in March of this year, with former Luke Cage showrunner Cheo Hodari Coker brought on to pen the project.

A Nightwatch film would follow the story of Dr. Kevin Trench, who gets sucked into the world of superheroism after being saved by an older version of himself. When donning the Nightwatch costume, he is given enhanced abilities, as well as shapeshifting and invisibility.

With Lee’s rather upfront response, there’s no telling what exactly the future holds for Nightwatch, especially as Sony’s Marvel films continue to evolve. Following Venom, the studio is expected to focus on the Jared Leto-led Morbius, with films about Black Cat, Silver Sable, and Jackpot all rumored in one way or another.

Even if Lee isn’t entering the Marvel realm anytime soon, it sounds like the director has a fondness for one of the latest Marvel films to hit the big screen.

“I’m happy for the success of Get Out.” Lee explained to ScreenRant. “But, this film didn’t cost that much so… For me, the film that changed the game is Black Panther… When you’re a black director and trying to get a film made with a studio, the way it always went the okie doke was when the line item came to foreign. Historically, they said, ‘Well we can’t give you that much for the budget because historically black films don’t make any money overseas.’ Then when Denzel [Washington], Will [Smith], and Sam [Jackson], started selling overseas then they move the goal line further and said, ‘Well, there are stars are in it. If you don’t have any stars in the film you’re not going to make any foreign.’ Black Panther…there were no stars in that film. Prior to the film.”

“Now they move the goal line further.” Lee continued. “It’s been proven that Black folks can travel, you know? And people go see our films. So that’s the next thing, you know?”

