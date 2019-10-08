Marvel’s Nova Rumored For MCU Phase 5 Debut

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is growing as it moves forward beyond its Infinity Saga. As several titles are sequels or spinoff shows set in the world built by Marvel Studios, some new heroes are getting their own titles as well — such as confirmations for Eternals and Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings. Now, it is rumored that Marvel will dig into its catalog of characters to bring fan-favorite comic character Nova to the big screen for a movie in Phase 5.

Following a creative retreat in San Francisco which pulled many of the Marvel Studios minds together last week, MCU Cosmic is noting that “reliable sources” are indicating that Richard Rider, the Man Called Nova, is on his way to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and could arrive as early as 2022. The only MCU movie dated for 2022 is a sequel to Black Panther on May 6. Marvel Studios also has its flag planted for dates in February and July of that year.

Whether or not Nova will be getting a standalone movie or be introduced in another film such as a Captain Marvel sequel of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 remains to be seen. Nova was originally planned for the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie but was ultimately removed from a draft of the script.

“Nova is… if we have a big board with a bunch of characters that have more immediate potential, Nova is on that board,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige told ComicBook.com in 2017. “Because of the connection to the Guardians universe, because there are more than one examples to pull from in the comics that are interesting. And you’re absolutely right, he was in the earliest drafts of the [Guardians of the Galaxy].”

More recently, Feige confirmed Nova to still be on that “immediate potential” board while talking to us earlier this year.

