Olivia Munn Denies She’s Dating Chris Pratt

X-Men: Apocalypse star Olivia Munn took to social media to shut down rumors she’s dating Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt, who separated from actress Anna Faris in August after eight years of marriage.

In a tweet posted Sunday afternoon, Munn called out the tabloid fodder with screenshots from her Instagram story, where the actress tagged both Faris and Pratt.

Munn’s comments came in a five-point list explaining the situation:

“1. Not every woman is scorned and upset after a breakup.

2. Not every woman is “furious” at another woman for dating her ex.

3. Even if I was dating @prattprattpratt, some tabloids got me and @annakfaris all wrong.

4. Women respect and love each other a lot more than some people like to think.

5. Chris and I would have a horrible celebrity name: Crolivia, Prunn, Chrisivia, Olipratt.”

In a January 4 text sent to Faris, Munn said there was “0% truth” to the romantic rumors linking the pair.

“I would never respond to random tabloid stories, but since we know each other I wanted to reach out to you personally to tell you the story about me and Chris dating has 0% truth,” Munn wrote.

“I’m sure you already know it’s not true, or maybe didn’t care either way, but I just wanted to reach out personally to tell you it’s not true.”

“This town is so f—king crazy,” Faris wrote, adding, “you are so sweet to text.”

“Having said that,” she added, “if you were my new sister in law I would be thrilled!”

Pratt and Faris filed for divorce simultaneously on December 1.

The couple, who married in July 2009, listed July 13 as the date of separation, citing irreconcilable differences.

The actors sought joint legal and physical custody of five-year-old-son Jack Pratt.

Munn is expected to appear in Fox’s X-Men: Dark Phoenix in November, reprising her Apocalypse role, where she debuted as psionic blade-wielding mutant Psylocke.

Pratt will next co-star as Peter Quill-slash-Star-Lord in Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War, as part of an expansive cast uniting Marvel’s biggest franchises for the first time.

Avengers: Infinity War opens May 4. X-Men: Dark Phoenix opens November 2.