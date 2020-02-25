Omega Red Concept Art From Deadpool 2 Surfaces Online

Deadpool 2 featured a host of cool X-Men characters, including Cable and Domino, who got their big-screen debuts. That said, there was one X-Men favorite that didn’t quite make the cut, though he was on the set of the film. That would be the always lethal Omega Red, who was set to be played by NFL player Dakoda Shepley. Shepley even went and got all the prosthetic makeup applied, but his cameo didn’t make the final cut of the film. Even that scene though wouldn’t have featured him in his full costume, but luckily there was a version of the costume mocked up by artist Andrew Domachowski, who created concept art for the film, and now that costume has made its way online.

The suit looks fantastic in the concept art, going with a deeper red on the armor and gauntlets, and the trademark ponytail is in tack. You can also see the tendrils shooting out for his hands, and after seeing what it would’ve looked like it’s actually a bit sad that we never had a chance to see this actually happen on film.

Still, at least we can imagine what that fight would’ve looked like, and you can check out the image below.

For more of Domachowski’s artwork, you can check out his ArtStation account here.

While Shepley didn’t get to be in the final film, he still really enjoyed his experience on the set.

“It was certainly really cool,” Shepley said. “I can’t imagine being a full-time actor and being a full-time football player. The days I was there, even as an extra, I was there from 7 am to midnight. Where am I going to work out? I’d have no time to train. It’s definitely something I’d like to pursue after football, whenever that may be.”

