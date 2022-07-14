One Marvel Hero is Now Aware of Daredevil's Secret Identity

Spoilers follow for this week's Daredevil #1! As Marvel readers recall, the history of Matt Murdock's identity as Daredevil has been a storied one. In the past some of his worst enemies knew that Matt was the Man Without fear, leading to eventually the entire world knowing the truth (and forcing Matt to make some hilarious choices to dodge it all). The previous run on the character by Charles Soule revealed that the children of The Purple Man helped Matt, making the entire world forget he's secretly Daredevil. The recent run by Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto however harnessed the power of Kilgrave in a surprising way, with Kingpin willing himself to remember Matt's identity. Now he's not alone.

With the release of this week's Daredevil #1, the start of a brand new direction for the character and the seventh volume for the hero, Matt prepared for his new look on life and had one last night on the town in New York City. Preparing to leave New York and hunt down/destroy The Hand completely with Elektra, Daredevil goes out to remind the underworld of his place as the hero of Hell's Kitchen, but he doesn't go out by himself, he brings Spider-Man with him. While out on the town, Matt as Daredevil confesses to Spider-Man that Matt Murdock isn't dead, that he IS Matt Murdock, and in a flash, Peter begins to remember everything.

(Photo: MARVEL)

The pair share an embrace after this moment, but then Spider-Man drops a bombshell on Matt, he's not going to reciprocate the gesture. Peter Parker is not only still alive, but he's dealing with some stuff of his own in his Marvel series. Eventually the two heroes go their separetes ways and it's largely unclear when Daredevil will even interact with another member of the Avengers for some time. His current mission and plan is taking him around the globe, but it will be putting him on a collision course with none other than The Punisher.

Daredevil #1 is now in stores. You can find the cover and solicitation for Daredevil #2 below!

Daredevil #2

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A/CA) Marco Checchetto

DAREDEVIL NO. 650!

After DEVIL'S REIGN, everything it has ever meant to be DAREDEVIL has changed. Thanks to ELEKTRA and her newfound role as the Woman Without Fear, Daredevil is more ambitious than EVER, with a who's-who of creators from across the fabled character's history (and some can't miss surprises along the way), this oversized epic kicks the next year of Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto's landmark run on DAREDEVIL off in explosive style!

RATED T+

In Shops: Aug 17, 2022

SRP: $5.99