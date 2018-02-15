Oscars: ‘Black Panther’ and ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Jokes Open Oscars Ceremony

The 91st Academy Awards opened with jokes referencing Marvel Studios' Black Panther and Sony Pictures Animation's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, both nominated for Oscars.

Joked guest host Maya Rudolph, motioning towards Black Panther's leading man, "Hey Chadwick Boseman, Wakanda plans you got later?"

"These spanx are so tight, they've entered my Spider-Verse," joked Amy Poehler, who appeared with Tina Fey as part of the first round of guest presenters in the wake of the Oscars going without a host following Kevin Hart's removal from the position.

Other guest presenters on hand at Sunday's ceremony include Black Panther stars Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Danai Gurira, Trevor Noah, and Angela Bassett, as well as fellow Marvel stars Chris Evans (Avengers: Endgame), Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson (Captain Marvel), Tessa Thompson (Thor: Ragnarok), and Paul Rudd (Ant-Man).

Aquaman star Jason Momoa was on hand to present the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature with Helen Mirren, with X-Men star James McAvoy, Spider-Man: Homecoming star Michael Keaton, and Spider-Verse stars John Mulaney and Brian Tyree Henry still ahead to hand out awards.

Black Panther is the first superhero film nominated for Best Picture, where it competes against BlacKkKlansman, Bohemian Rhapsody, The Favourite, Green Book, Roma, A Star Is Born, and Vice.

The Ryan Coogler-directed blockbuster is also nominated for original music score and song, best sound mixing and sound editing, best costume design, and best production design.

Spider-Verse competes for Best Animated Feature Film against Mamoru Hosoda's Mirai, Wes Anderon's Isle of Dogs, Disney-Pixar's Brad Bird-directed Incredibles 2, and Walt Disney Animation Studios' Ralph Breaks the Internet.

