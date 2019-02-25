Oscars: Internet Reacts To Chris Evans Being A Real-Life Captain America

The 91st Academy Awards are now underway on Hollywood Boulevard and the first award handed out in this year’s gala was for Best Actress in a Supporting Role, which Regina King ended up winning for her role in If Beale Street Could Talk.

As she made her way to the stage, Avengers star Chris Evans sprung from his seat to help the new Oscar winner up the stage. The internet was quick to notice Evans being a real-life Captain Americaand instantly took to Twitter to share their reactions on the helpful moment.

Exactly What We Need

Chris Evans escorting the queen, Regina King, up the stairs was exactly what we needed to start the #Oscars ! pic.twitter.com/pYbR7ekunY — Lorraine Cink ? (@lorrainecink) February 25, 2019

Only Energy Needed

Here is the only energy I need in 2019:

• Black Panther winning TWO Oscars already

• Chris Evans escorting Regina King up the steps

• Maya Rudolph hitting on Chadwick Boseman

• Jason Momoa’s scrunchie (I will be talking about this for at least 72 hours)

• Brie Larson#Oscars — New York Comic Con (@NY_Comic_Con) February 25, 2019

Love

Chris Evans escorting Oscar-winner Regina King onto the stage so she doesn’t trip. Love. pic.twitter.com/z7CYZM5ZjZ — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) February 25, 2019

Big Mood

Regina King saying “thank you, baby” to Chris Evans as she goes to retrieve her #Oscar is MY SEXUALITY — Christina Izzo (@christinalizzo) February 25, 2019

Best Thing Ever!

CHRIS EVANS HELPING REGINA KING UP IS THE BEST THING EVER, WHAT A GENTLEMAN #OSCARS pic.twitter.com/uzA8qbqNWy — ariana (@capsheroes) February 25, 2019

Imma Be Alright

Perfect

.@ChrisEvans is the perfect gentleman as he helps @ReginaKing onstage to accept her award at the #Oscars for Best Supporting Actress. pic.twitter.com/9emxjqtrRq — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 25, 2019

Living The Dream

Regina King literally living the dream wearing Oscar de la Renta while Chris Evans escorts her to accept an Acdemy Award. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/MoLGhi3KW2 — Diana ✨ (@msdianabeloved) February 25, 2019

Hi Beard

who put chris evans and his beard next to regina king’s mom?? whoever you are thank you for your service! — Jessica Goldstein (@jessicagolds) February 25, 2019

brb

Chris Evans helping Regina King to get on stage pic.twitter.com/VvmFZSZmxa — dilara elbir (@elbirdilara) February 25, 2019

