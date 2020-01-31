Marvel Fans Wowed by Owen Wilson’s Loki Casting

Sometimes you see movie news break on social media and it’s so exciting, yet unexpected, that there’s really only one word to sum up how you’re feeling. Just one three-letter word to share all your thoughts about the news that everyone is already talking about. When you see a situation like Owen Wilson joining the cast of Marvel Studios‘ upcoming Loki TV series, the only truly appropriate response is, “Wow.”

ComicBook.com broke the news on Friday that Wilson is joining Tom Hiddleston in the cast of the Loki series on Disney+ in an undisclosed role. Wilson, known for his offbeat talents and suave hairstyle, has been wowing audiences with his comedic chops for the last couple of decades. From quirky Wes Anderson indies to more commercial fare like Wedding Crashers and the Cars franchise, Wilson has proved time and again that he can do it all.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now, Wilson will bring his one-of-a-kind wow factor to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a story that will jump around between several different time periods. Hiddleston and Wilson together will make a formidable on-screen duo that should help Loki bring plenty of laughs to the realms of gods and men.

This casting is truly inspired and, wow, you won’t believe how many Marvel fans are excited about it.

