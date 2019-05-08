Was Paul Rudd Playing Peek a Boo With Mark Ruffalo on the Avengers: Endgame Set?

Now that the Avengers: Endgame directors have said spoilers are good to go, the cast has been showing off various photos and set photos from the film. That included one set video from Captain America himself Chris Evans, and while he apologized for the shaky cam, it did give us a great look behind the scenes of this epic film. Fans saw Drax, Thor, Gamora, Nebula, and more on the set of that final fight sequence, but one of the most interesting aspects of it had to do with Ant-Man and Hulk.

Well, more specifically Paul Rudd and Mark Ruffalo. At one point the video pans over the set and catches a conversation between Ruff and Ruffalo, and one fan noticed the hand motions they are making resemble playing peek a boo. We aren’t actually sure if that’s what they’re doing here, but Rudd does lift his hands over his eyes and then Ruffalo does a similar motion, so who knows, perhaps they were just enjoying a spirited game to pass the time.

You can check out the video below, which @suzielynn1537 posted with the caption "Is Paul Rudd playing peekaboo with Mark Ruffalo?"

Is Paul Rudd playing peekaboo with Mark Ruffalo? https://t.co/n1UYpFHLPE — Suzanne N (@suzielynn1537) May 7, 2019

For those who have seen Endgame, you’ll notice this is the wreckage of Avengers headquarters, which gets blasted by Thanos’ ship and his army. We then see the Avengers pick themselves up and gather toward the front of the rubble and face off against Thanos. Things get even more epic when Doctor Strange opens up several portals and in walk all the heroes that were lost to the snap in Avengers: Infinity War, joining their comrades against Thanos, his Black Order, and his endless armies.

It’s a truly monumental sequence, and it’s always cool to see how it really looks in videos like these. You can check out the official description for Endgame below.

“After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.”

Avengers: Endgame is in theaters now.

