Peacemaker: James Gunn Shares Hilarious Spider-Man: No Way Home Mashup

James Gunn is no stranger to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, having directed the first two Guardians of the Galaxy movies and is currently hammering away on Vol. 3. But the director is also heavily attached to the DC Extended universe as well with projects like The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker. Fans around the world would welcome even the smallest Marvel/DC crossover and it seems that even Gunn finds the idea amusing. If you ever wanted to see a mashup of James Gunn’s Peacemaker series and Spider-Man: No Way Home then look no further.

James Gunn shared a video mashup of Peacemaker and Spider-Man: No Way Home on Twitter yesterday and it was pretty hilarious. In the video you can see Jacab Batalon’s Ned Leeds wielding Doctor Strange’s sling ring, as he did in the film, to summon his best friend Peter Parker. But unlike No Way Home, the portal instead brings John Cena’s Peacemaker into the Marvel Cinematic Universe doing the same dance routine from the show’s intro. You can check out the mashup below.

https://twitter.com/jamesgunn/status/1503523667606740996?s=21

“I can’t believe @JamesGunn was this close to having #Peacemaker in Spider-Man No Way Home” a fan wrote to Gunn on Twitter. To which the director jokingly replied. “I can’t believe they cut this”.

Funnily enough, this isn’t the first time Gunn has brought up the idea of a Marvel/DC Comics crossover. The director previously revealed that he’s talked with both Marvel and DC about the possibility of a crossover.

“I’ve casually talked to the powers-that-be at both Marvel & DC about it. I would love for it to happen. I don’t think it’s likely, but I don’t think it’s an impossibility either. THAT SAID, just constantly seeing crossovers & mashups is less enchanting to me than a strong story.” Gunn wrote back in June.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set to hit theaters on May 23rd, 2021 with the original cast set to return. The film will also feature Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, Elizabeth Debecki as Ayesha, Sylvester Stallone as Stakar Ogord, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, and Peacemaker’s Chukwudi Iwuji in an unknown role. Not much is currently known about the film but we’re sure it’ll be another amazing film from the mind of James Gunn.

