James Gunn Thinks a Marvel vs DC Movie Is Possible

In a world where studios pump out some of the biggest blockbusters of all-time, there’s one prominent filmmaker holding out hope for the ultimate comic book crossover. In a Q&A session with fans Sunday afternoon, Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad helmer James Gunn admitted he thinks anything is possible in this day in age, including a massive Marvel vs. DC movie. “In the past I would have said no way,” Gunn admits. “But today I think anything is possible.”

Coincidentally enough, if anyone were able to pull such a tremendous feat. After directing two Guardians of the Galaxy movies for Marvel Studios, the fan-favorite filmmaker has started developing The Suicide Squad for Warner Brothers. On top of that, Gunn is managed by Peter Safran, a producer who’s gotten an increased role with the comic book output from Warners. Safran’s served as producer on both Aquaman and Shazam! and will receive the same credits on Gunn’s The Suicide Squad.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While details about The Suicide Squad remain tight-lipped, Gunn has previously said the movie is the most fun he’s had making movies. “They’re all challenging,” Gunn said in response to a previous fan question. “Super was physically brutal – so much movie and so little time to shoot it. [Guardians of the Galaxy] Vol. 1 was scary because I didn’t know if people would get the vibe. [Guardians of the Galaxy] Vol. 2 was the hardest because of my mental state. [The Suicide] Squad is the most complex and biggest but also the most fun so far. So I guess overall Vol. 2.”

Joker continues its record-setting theatrical release. Other upcoming DC Films movies include Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.

Upcoming theatrical releases from the Marvel side of the aisle include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022.

How would you set up a Marvel vs. DC movie? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!