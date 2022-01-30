Peacemaker Star Reveals MCU Character They’d Like To Reinvent

Nhut Le brings the DC Comics character Judomaster to life in HBO Max’s . But what if he were to jump superhero universes and join the Marvel Cinematic Universe? The Direct posed that question to Le while discussing his role in the HBO Max series. Le is quick to say that’d he’d want to join the mystical side of the Marvel franchise, becoming part of Doctor Strange’s supporting cast. In particular, he’d like to put a new spin on the Ancient One, the Sorcerer Supreme who trained Stephen Strange before dying, as a younger iteration of the concept.

“I really like the Doctor Strange universe, so to be able to play with that sort of magic and wizardry,” Le says. “A different iteration of The Ancient One, I think, would be really interesting just because I look so young. Maybe it could be like a commentary on old souls using a human vessel. I think that would be cool.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fans may remember the controversy surrounding the initial casting of Tilda Swinton as the Ancient One. That controversy stemmed from Swinton, who is white, playing an Asian character from the comics, albeit one steeped in stereotypes. Years later, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige admitted that they went about to get around those unflattering tropes the wrong way.

But while Le would like to reinvent the Ancient One, that’s not the only way he’d be eager to join the Marvel Universe. On Peacemaker, he’s working with Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn. Le says he’d be down to play whatever character Gunn asks of him, including one of the Sovereign.

“I think if James were to ask me to play any character, I would immediately say yes. Just cause I had such a great time working with him on [Peacemaker],” Le says. “…I can imagine myself as being one of his alien species… [Vol. 3 has] Adam Warlock and all that; I think it would be fun to play with all those actors. I think it would be a lot of fun to be one of… the High Sovereign. I think Ayesha, the leader, I think all of them are very serious. [So] when their comedy peaks through, it’s even funnier… to be able to play that would be fun too.”

Would you like to see Nhut Le reinvent the Ancient One? Let us know what you think in the comments section. HBO Max releases new episodes of Peacemaker weekly on Thursdays.