Peach Momoko’s Demon Days Saga Comes to an End in Blood Feud First Look (Exclusive)

Marvel’s Stormbreaker Peach Momoko has carved out her very own corner of the Marvel Universe with her Demon Days series. Marking the first time Momoko has written and illustrated an interior story, Demon Days displayed her unique storytelling that blended Japanese folklore with Marvel’s heroes and villains. The final chapter is set to be released in March with Demon Days: Blood Feud #1, and ComicBook.com has an exclusive first look at the issue that brings this epic to a climactic conclusion.

Mariko Yashida is the protagonist of Demon Days: Blood Feud, and the first look sees her face off against her sister Ogin, who has taken on the moniker of Silver Samurai. While Mariko has Wolverine by her side, Ogin has the Hulk watching her back. Also on Ogin’s side is a special katana filled with Yokai blood she’s collected. This blood comes from other characters in the “Momoko-verse” such as Invisible Woman, Magneto, or Carnage, which greatly enhance Ogin’s abilities. However, Mariko has powers of her own, meaning this clash should be one for the ages.

“This was my first time writing and painting a long-term story and honestly I was a bit scared! But in the end I feel very proud to be able to create five issues in the span of a year and a few months,” Momoko said when Demon Days: Blood Feud was announced. “I hope everyone reading DEMON DAYS sees my growth and experience leveling up in every issue. And I will continue to grow and hope one day to leave an important mark for everyone to see!”

April will also see the release of the Demon Days Treasury Edition TPB, containing all five of the Demon Days one-shots —X-Men, Mariko, Cursed Web, Rising Storm, and Blood Feud.

Demon Days: Blood Feud #1 goes on sale March 9th. You can check out the unlettered preview pages below.

At the end of the road, Mariko will finally meet the one who’s been hunting her: a silver-clad swordswoman named Ogin, who’s also Mariko’s sister! Will Mariko have to cross blades with her own flesh and blood, or will Ogin’s giant, green bodyguard smash Mariko to pieces first? Starring a brand-new take on the Silver Samurai, the stakes are high and the emotions are higher as the Yashida saga reaches its dramatic conclusion!

Demon Days: Blood Feud #1 Cover

Demon Days: Blood Feud #1 First Look

Demon Days: Blood Feud #1 First Look

Demon Days: Blood Feud #1 First Look

Demon Days: Blood Feud #1 First Look