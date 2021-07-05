Phase Zero: MCU Podcast To Feature NFL's Cam Heyward

(Photo: Icon Sports Wire / Contributor)

ComicBook.com's MCU podcast Phase Zero is excited to announce its guest for Episode 26: Cameron Heyward. Heyward, born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is now an NFL star representing his hometown as a Pittsburgh Steeler. The defensive end is a four-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time First-Team All Pro athlete. He has played in a College Football National Championship game with Ohio State and won 2009's Rose Bowl before becoming a first round pick in the NFL Draft. Of course, the most important thing for the Phase Zero podcast and ComicBook.com audience; Heyward is a huge fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and he'll be joining the show to talk about Episode 5 of Loki and more recent MCU topics.

The new episode of Phase Zero will record Wednesday at 12pm ET / 9am PT on the official ComicBook.com YouTube channel. Shortly after the taping, Episode 26 will be made available on all major podcast platforms. You won't want to miss it, as the Fantastic Four members are back in the hosting saddle and Heyward will be bringing some fun input, following his 2019 live-tweet of an entire MCU marathon leading up to Avengers: Endgame.

In fact, Heyward's fandom has reached the Avengers themselves. In late 2020, Heyward received a signed Nano Gauntlet from iron Man himself Robert Downey Jr. thanks to some help connecting the two by Jimmy Rich and Brad Lambert. See it for yourself in the video below!

Phase Zero invites you to celebrate all things Marvel, hosting a weekly conversation of theories, speculation, and exclusive interviews and insights. It’s the number one spot for MCU fans, welcoming those new to it all and those who think they know it all! New episodes are recorded live on twitch.tv/comicbook before being made available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, and wherever podcasts can be found. For updates regarding the Phase Zero podcast, follow the official Phase Zero account on Twitter!

Links to listen to Phase Zero:

Twitch (only for live recordings at 12pm ET on Friday)

Spotify

Apple Podcasts

To date, guests on the Phase Zero podcast have included Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, WandaVision star Teyonah Parris, Thanos creator Jim Starlin, The Vision comic writer Tom King, with live appearances from WandaVision director Matt Shakman, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier director Kari Skogland, Avengers: Endgame cameo-boaster and ESPN's fantasy football analyst Matthew Berry, NXT wrestler Johnny Gargano, and more. The show is hosted by Brandon Davis, alongside the show's "Fantastic Four" Jenna Anderson, Aaron Perine, and Jamie Jirak.

Be sure to subscribe to ComicBook.com's MCU podcast to stay up to date, learn about new characters, and get exclusive insights from the Marvel Studios family!