Punisher Trends After Daredevil Reboot Rumor Goes Viral

Saturday afternoon, word quickly spread through social media of the potential return of one of Marvel’s most favorite characters. Despite rumors Charlie Cox is already returning as Matt Murdock in a Marvel project like Spider-Man: No Way Home or She-Hulk having circulated for months, the latest wind caught fire because it suggested the Echo series in development would serve as a surrogate for Daredevil Season 4.

Should the stars align and Marvel Studios eventually bring back Cox’s beloved Man Without Fear, fans already have their sights set on another character to bring back — Jon Bernthal’s Punisher.

The gun-toting character began to trend after the Daredevil rumor began getting traction Saturday afternoon as fans started to campaign for Bernthal to return as Frank Castle. The movement managed to get some more solid footing last month after Cox himself lobbied for Bernthal’s return.

Both seasons of The Punisher, as well as three seasons of Daredevil, are now all streaming on Netflix.