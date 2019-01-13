The Punisher Reacts To Marvel Netflix Cancellations In Hilarious Fan Video

Reddit is undefeated again pic.twitter.com/akrZ0WSHKZ — MARK (@chrysaf_this) November 30, 2018

Daredevil was canceled all but two days ago and the internet has been set ablaze with all different kinds of reactions. In the wake of Daredevil‘s cancellation, only two shows based on characters from the Marvel mythos remain at Netflix — The Punisher and Jessica Jones.

One fan edit that’s starting to make the rounds online took one of the most heartbreaking scenes from the first season of The Punisher and turned it into a comedic edit of Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) as if he’s reacting to the news of each of the Netflix shows being canceled.

With most people thinking Daredevil was the foundation of Marvel Television‘s presence at Netflix, it’s very likely that the days are numbered at Netflix for both The Punisher and Jessica Jones.

To date, the streaming giant has canceled both Iron Fist and Luke Cage in addition to Daredevil. As with the previous three shows, it’s more than likely that Netflix is waiting for the upcoming seasons of The Punisher and Jessica Jones before they send the pair to the chopping block.

The sophomore outing for The Punisher has been in post-production for several months, which means it’ll probably debut in the first quarter of 2019. Jessica Jones season three, on the other hand, is still in production — but it’s probably safe to say it’ll debut shortly thereafter.

Earlier this fall, it was revealed Jessica Jones showruner Melissa Rosenberg announced her last season on the property would be the one in production. Rosenberg had announced she signed an overall deal with Warner Brothers TV.

“All of my attention remains with the extraordinary cast, writers and production team of Marvel’s Jessica Jones, until the completion of season three,” Rosenberg said. “It continues to be a career highlight working with my partners at Marvel Television and Netflix. We’re extraordinarily grateful to the viewers who have supported us every step of the way on Jessica’s journey, which is so beautifully realized by Krysten Ritter and the amazing cast including Rachael Taylor, Eka Darville and Carrie-Anne Moss.”

We have so many talented storytellers in every area of this show, who I’m honored to call friends and collaborators. As I look ahead after this season, I’m thrilled that I will be able to explore new projects with the talented team at Warner Bros. Television and push myself in new challenging creative directions.”

Do you think there’s a chance either The Punisher or Jessica Jones will be renewed? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!