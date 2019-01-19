‘The Punisher’ Season 2 Kills Off SPOILER

As expected, dozens of criminals and bad guys met their untimely end at some point throughout the second season of Netflix‘s The Punisher. One character, in particular, who met their maker has been a stalwart in the show for the better part of both seasons.

WARNING: Massive spoilers for The Punisher below. If you have yet to watch season two, proceed with caution!

As The Punisher Season Two began to wrap up, the fate of Billy Russo/Jigsaw (Ben Barnes) was still unknown as the ailing character was able to make his way around New York City. After being shot a handful of times during a confrontation with Agent Dinah Madani (Amber Rose Revah), Barnes eventually finds his way to the location where Curtis Hoyle (Jason R. Moore) hosts his support group.

There, Barnes is able to make contact with Hoyle, asking his former war buddy to help him out. Still deciding to honor his pact with Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) to take out Russo, Hoyle instead informs Castle of his adversary’s location. Shortly thereafter, Castle arrives and promptly shoots Russo twice again, finally finishing the villain off.

In the next scene, Detective Brett Mahoney (Royce Johnson) has reason to believe that Castle was the one to fire the fatal shot. After realizing he could get arrested for the murder, Madani mentions that she might have misremembered the number of times she shot Russo the previous night in self-defense.

Warming up to Castle’s vigilante ways somewhat, Mahoney seems to brush off the fact of the extra bullet wounds and presumably rules Russo died from the wounds he sustained in the Madani fight.

Should The Punisher be renewed for a third season, it’s pretty clear that Barnes’ version of Jigsaw won’t be a part of it, at least in the present timeline. In fact, a pair of the show’s producers already have an idea of how season three could end up should Netflix decide to push a renewal through.

“I’d rather not get into the specifics, other than we were and continue to be extremely disappointed by the decision that the network made,” Marvel TV boss Jeph Loeb said. “But when you’re in the game, that’s all you can do. Everyone has a favorite television show that has been canceled on every single network, and we just happen to be at that place right now.”

Were you surprised to see The Punisher kill off Russo or did you see it coming? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

All thirteen episodes of The Punisher Season Two are now streaming.