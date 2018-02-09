‘The Punisher’ Season 2 Character Descriptions Hint at Storyline

The Punisher is coming back for another round on Netflix, and some new casting breakdowns may have revealed the potential story arc that the series will explore in its second installment.

According to That Hashtag Show, the producers are casting two series regulars in Season 2, tentatively named Annie Beir and Kim Davis.

Marvel TV is looking for an 18-year-old to play the 16-year old character of Annie, described “someone who is used to the streets and is both scrappy and aware of her environment.” The 30-something Kim Davis is a therapist.

These descriptions may not say much on the surface, but the signs point to a Punisher story arc from 2005 called “The Slavers.” If you’re not familiar, this Garth Ennis story sees Frank Castle take on a slavery ring, and it’s one of the character’s darker arcs to-date.

As the folks at That Hashtag Show pointed out, Annie’s description matches the character Victoria from the comics. Castle saves her life at one point, leading him to discover the slave ring in the first place. Frank knows the girl needs help, and calls on social worker Jen Cooke, who lines up well with the description of Kim Davis.

Showrunner Steve Lightfoot has mentioned, on numerous occasions, that he’s a big fan of Garth Ennis’ work on The Punisher, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see him take on “The Slavers” story next. While the story might be incredibly disturbing at times, the first season of The Punisher proved that the show was willing to take on difficult subject matter, and the term “too far” wasn’t really in the vocabulary.

Season 2 of The Punisher is being developed by Marvel TV and will air on Netflix upon its release. The next collaboration between the studio and streaming service will be the second season of Jessica Jones, which will debut on March 8.