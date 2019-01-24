‘The Punisher’ Season 2 Rotten Tomatoes Score Isn’t Very Good

Even though plenty of fans seem to love the second season of Marvel’s The Punisher on Netflix, critics don’t exactly feel the same way. On the whole, the reviews have been extremely mixed. Some like it, while others are really low on what is probably the second-to-last chapter of the Marvel/Netflix saga.

The score on Rotten Tomatoes certainly reflects this reaction, as The Punisher‘s second season is one of the only Marvel/Netflix installments to receive a “Rotten” rating on the review site.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As of now, just a week after The Punisher Season 2 was released on Netflix, the batch of episodes has a 50 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes, falling 10 percent below the threshold for being considered “fresh.” At the time of writing this article, there have been 20 reviews of the new season, with only 10 of them being positive.

While a 50 percent score isn’t all that bad, it’s certainly not up to the standard of the rest of the Marvel/Netflix seasons. In fact, The Punisher Season 2 is the second lowest of the entire franchise. Only the first season of Iron Fist has a lower Rotten Tomatoes score, which sits at a measly 19 percent. Even the second installment of Iron Fist surpasses The Punsher‘s sophomore effort, with a total score of 57 percent.

Like all of the Marvel/Netflix shows, save for Iron Fist, The Punisher saw a drop in its rating from the first to second season. Season 1 of the series earned a 67 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Daredevil‘s rating drop from 99 percent to 80 percent, though it saw a massive spike in Season 3, reaching 96 percent. Luke Cage dropped from 94 to 84 percent from Season 1 to Season 2, while Jessica Jones went from 93 percent to 83 percent.

There seems to be a pattern with these shows, where they start strong but the second season marks a bit of a decline. Daredevil certainly found a way to right the ship in Season 3, and we will see if Jessica Jones can do the same in its upcoming third installment. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look as though any of the other shows will be able to do the same.

What did you think of The Punisher Season 2? Let us know in the comments!