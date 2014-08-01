Marvel Cinematic Universe: Ranking The Directors

Since the release of Iron Man in 2008, the Marvel Connected Universe has become the world's biggest and most successful film franchise. Kevin Feige has built an empire of superheroes from the pages of the world's favorite comic books, but he didn't do it alone. Kevin and the team over at Marvel have done an incredible job of choosing the right director for each MCU film, each bringing their own unique voice to the franchise. While not every director did the perfect job, none of them really flopped, either. That being said, some of these filmmakers have gone above and beyond by making movies we won't ever forget, and some just got us through to the next Avengers. Either way, each director has left their mark on the MCU, so let's see how they stack up against each other. Here are the directors of the MCU, ranked from worst to first. ----- Did you see Captain America: Civil War? Want a chance to win a Hot Toys 1/6th scale Captain America figure from the movie? Head on over to the ComicBook.com Movie Database page and rate the movie to enter!

10. Louis Leterrier - The Incredible Hulk (Photo: Universal Studios) It's easy to forget this movie existed in the MCU at all, mainly because it was made by Universal Studios and it was starring Edward Norton. Between a choppy storyline and forgettable performances, it's easy to see why Leterrier and Norton neither one were invited back to the universe. The movie as a whole wasn't terrible, Leterrier did a good job of pacing through the action scenes and directing Hulk on Hulk fight sequences, but it still left a lot to be desired. It was evident this film had trouble settling into a concrete story, and it seemed like the actors(who typically perform at a much higher level) weren't getting a whole lot of direction. ----- Did you see Captain America: Civil War? Want a chance to win a Hot Toys 1/6th scale Captain America figure from the movie? Head on over to the ComicBook.com Movie Database page and rate the movie to enter! prevnext

9. Alan Taylor - Thor: The Dark World (Photo: Marvel Studios) The best thing we can say about Thor: The Dark World is that is sure was pretty to look at. Director Alan Taylor did a good job of mixing the beauty of Asgard with some pretty cool choreography, but that;s about it. He failed to bring the typical humor of the MCU to the film and didn't do a whole lot with the fact that most of the film took place on Asgard. Watching gods and elves duke it out shouldn't be all that boring, right? While the movie wasn't a failure by any stretch, it will go down as more of a place-holder in the franchise, getting Thor to have some action before Age of Ultron. ----- Did you see Captain America: Civil War? Want a chance to win a Hot Toys 1/6th scale Captain America figure from the movie? Head on over to the ComicBook.com Movie Database page and rate the movie to enter! prevnext

8. Joe Johnston - Captain America: The First Avenger I'll be the first to admit I love this movie. I really dig the World War II period and Captain America has always been one of my favorite superheroes. This was a really cool way to tell an origin story, but it didn't really go much deeper than that. It was one of those movies that seemed like it was rushed so that they could get to Avengers, and it wasn't really allowed to grow into it's full potential. That could probably be to blame for the pacing issues and lack of connection with many of the characters, but some of that has to fall onto the directors soldiers as well. I'd love to see Johnston get a second crack at a super movie, but I doubt it will happen anytime soon with the huge asterisks otherwise known as Jurassic Park III and Wolfman attached to his name.

----- Did you see Captain America: Civil War? Want a chance to win a Hot Toys 1/6th scale Captain America figure from the movie? Head on over to the ComicBook.com Movie Database page and rate the movie to enter! prevnext

7. Shane Black - Iron Man 3 (Photo: Marvel Studios) I think this is one of the biggest examples of a director doing what he could with what he was given. The tone of the Iron Man films is fast-paced, which is what Black was used to, but movies in the MCU are just a little clean-cut for his style. Plus the whole decision to fake-out the Mandarin wasn't exactly his, so he can have a pass for that. That being said, it's hard for a good director to make a bad film, and this certainly wasn't bad. The destructive and emotional final act was enough to redeem a soft story and I'm looking forward to seeing more of Shane Black's work when his new film, The Nice Guys, premieres later this month.

----- Did you see Captain America: Civil War? Want a chance to win a Hot Toys 1/6th scale Captain America figure from the movie? Head on over to the ComicBook.com Movie Database page and rate the movie to enter! prevnext

6. Kenneth Branagh - Thor (Photo: Marvel Studios) Marvel had a great idea when they decided to bring in heavy hitter Kenneth Branagh to take the franchise out of this realm for the first time. While he lead the transition bravely, the film never fully realized it's potential. While we loved getting a glimpse into the world of the gods, and the film brought us our beloved Loki, there was just a lot left to be desired when it was finished. A good movie? Absolutely. One of Marvel's best? Not quite. That being said, I would like to have seen what The Dark World would be if Branagh had remained at the helm. ----- Did you see Captain America: Civil War? Want a chance to win a Hot Toys 1/6th scale Captain America figure from the movie? Head on over to the ComicBook.com Movie Database page and rate the movie to enter! prevnext

5. Peyton Reed - Ant-Man (Photo: Marvel Studios) When Edgar Wright and Marvel parted ways, it was clear that he left some big shoes to fill. Lucky for us, Peyton Reed came in and knocked it out of the park. One of the funniest Marvel films to date, Ant-Man brought Phase Two to a close in spectacular fashion. Blending the wit of Paul Rudd with an action packed heist, Reed found just the balance the film needed. The film wasn't necessarily perfect, but it was a great ride that everyone was able to enjoy. The proof he did a great job? He was invited back to make a sequel in 2018. ----- Did you see Captain America: Civil War? Want a chance to win a Hot Toys 1/6th scale Captain America figure from the movie? Head on over to the ComicBook.com Movie Database page and rate the movie to enter! prevnext

4. Joss Whedon - Avengers 1 & 2 (Photo: Marvel Studios) It's difficult to say that Whedon, King of the Nerds, is the fourth best director in the MCU. After all, he brought us The Avengers and showed the world that making a giant connected universe was a great idea. He blended together the characters of four different films and it was better than we could ever have expected. The ensemble grew together tremendously, and the film brought us some of the biggest action sequences we had ever seen. There had been nothing like the invasion on New York before this movie, and it really set the standard for all other hero team-ups to follow. He did a great job with Age of Ultron, too, but not quite as great of a job as everyone was hoping. Some of the film was a bit unorganized, and it lacked the cohesive vision of the first movie. I'm sure a lot had to do with the creative differences between Whedon and Marvel, but it's enough to knock him into fourth place. ----- Did you see Captain America: Civil War? Want a chance to win a Hot Toys 1/6th scale Captain America figure from the movie? Head on over to the ComicBook.com Movie Database page and rate the movie to enter! prevnext

3. Jon Favreau - Iron Man 1 & 2 (Photo: Marvel Studios) All credit goes to Favreau when we talk about setting the entire tone for the MCU. It was rare that a film as action-packed and adventurous as Iron Man could still the wit and heart of an underdog tale and a lovable anti-hero we could all root for. The movie really was the first of it's kind. We watched other films try to blend these elements, and fail miserably(here's to looking at you, Batman & Robin). Favreau brought those same elements to Iron Man 2 and, even though the film wasn't nearly as good as the first, he truly set the standard for the franchise with these back-to-back hits. If there's any chance an Iron Man 4 could ever happen, I'm sure would all love to see Favreau back in the director's chair.

----- Did you see Captain America: Civil War? Want a chance to win a Hot Toys 1/6th scale Captain America figure from the movie? Head on over to the ComicBook.com Movie Database page and rate the movie to enter! prevnext

2. James Gunn - Guardians of the Galaxy (Photo: Marvel Studios) Not even the most optimistic of fans could have predicted the success of Guardians of the Galaxy. Not since Star Wars has a space opera conquered the box office and taken the world by storm. Why was this movie so successful? James Gunn, plain and simple. No other super hero director has put such time and care into his story as Gunn did with his Guardians. Taking incredible color palettes to beautiful sets and bringing a unique version of comedy into an already successful brand was certainly a difficult task, but Gunn rose beyond the occasion. If someone can make you care about characters as obscure as Rocket and Groot, you know they're brilliant artists. Immediately getting a green light for Guardians Vol. 2, we all can't wait to see what Gunn has in store for us next.

----- Did you see Captain America: Civil War? Want a chance to win a Hot Toys 1/6th scale Captain America figure from the movie? Head on over to the ComicBook.com Movie Database page and rate the movie to enter! prevnext