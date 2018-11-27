Here Is What Ray Fisher Could Look Like As Black Panther

The Elseworlds possibilities are continuing with BossLogic’s latest design seeing Cyborg actor Ray Fisher as Marvel’s Black Panther character.

The Elseworlds story coming the the CW’s Arrow, Flash, and Supergirl shows will mix up roles for actors and characters, having Stephen Amell play Barry Allen and Grant Gustin play Oliver Queen. Such a shake up for the crossover has inspired graphic designer BossLogic to reimagine several popular actors and their respective super hero roles being swapped with other celebrities and their roles.

Below, check out DC’s Cyborg actor Ray Fisher reimagined as Chadwick Boseman’s Black Panther as posted to BossLogic’s Twitter account!

The other one most of you guys requested #Quickswitch Cyborg – Black Panther @chadwickboseman @rehsifyar was going go go with War-Machine but this will do for now 😊 #ElseBothworlds Happy #Thanksgiving guys ❤️🙏 and goodnight pic.twitter.com/9ml74AjcGm — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) November 22, 2018

Fisher has played Cyborg in a pair of films in the DC Extended Universe, first appearing in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice before fleshing out his role in Justice League. Whether or not he will reprise the role remains unknown, although Warner Bros. has previously expressed plans for a standalone Cyborg movie.

Boseman has played Black Panther through three films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He made his debut in the role in Captain America: Civil War, went on to play the titular role in Black Panther, and played a key role in Avengers: Infinity War. Boseman is expected to reprise the role in Avengers 4 before coming back for a sequel to Black Panther.

