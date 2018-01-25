Rejected Chris Hemsworth ‘Avengers’ ‘SNL’ Sketch Revealed

Chris Hemsworth played a part in one of the most memorable Avengers-centric sketches on Saturday Night Live but it wasn’t the first idea the sketch creators had in mind.

“My favorite sketches are really racially charged,” Saturday Night Live‘s Michael Che told Seth Meyers on his Late Night show. As a result, the original idea Che had for Hemsworth in his celebratory Avengers sketch was driven by a play on current conversations involving racism.

“Chris Hemsworth hosted and I wanted to do a sketch where the Avengers save the day but in the process Thor accidentally killed an unarmed black teenager,” Che said. Ultimately, Hemsworth shut the sketch down. “He said it wouldn’t help with tickets,” Che said with Meyers claiming the sketch would have helped sell tickets. “I thought it would help with tickets, too!” Che added.

Hemsworth’s episode of Saturday Night Live in 2015 saw his God of Thunder character celebrating a victory over Ultron ahead of Avengers: Age of Ultron‘s release. In the sketch, Thor boasted and celebrated his victor as Bruce Banner stepped in to say he thinks himself to have ate a guy and Tony Stark credits Ultron for fighting hard. The entire sketch is available on Saturday Night Live’s official YouTube account.

Hemsworth might soon have another shot at hosting Saturday Night Live as the promo train for Avengers: Infinity War gears up to leave the station. Hemsworth, on the heels of Thor: Ragnarok, is set to appear in a pair of Avengers film releasing one year apart from one another. Whether or not he will have another outing as the Marvel Comics characters beyond those films is still unknown.

Thor: Ragnarok will be available on blu-ray, DVD, and DigitalHD on March 6, 2018.