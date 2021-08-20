Reminiscence Star Daniel Wu Talks Playing Heroes and Villains, Shares Love For the Silver Surfer

✖

Daniel Wu is a star with a vast filmography who will be seen next in Reminiscence, the new sci-fi thriller starring Hugh Jackman that was helmed by Westworld's Lisa Joy. Wu has played both heroes and villains throughout his career, this time taking on the role of bad guy Saint Joe. ComicBook recently had the chance to chat with Wu, and we asked if he had a preference. While the actor has more fun playing villains, there is one character with both an antagonist and heroic history he'd be interested in playing: Fantastic Four's Silver Surfer.

"The most times I've been nominated for are for when I play villains, so I think I actually enjoy playing villains more. There's this whole thing where the villain doesn't have to play by the rules. He doesn't have to do all the things. He doesn't fit in a box that the hero has to fit in, so you have a lot more fun playing with the villain character, especially this one, where Lisa Joy wanted him to be really three-dimensional and not like some caricature bad guy. He's like a real person with vulnerabilities, but also scary and evil at the same time," Wu explained.

"I was a huge fan of Silver Surfer. I really love him. I don't know why, but I just liked the idea of surfing in that chrome color of him," Wu replied when asked if he has any Marvel aspirations. "I would like to play that character. Villains. Hm. That's a hard one. There's so many great villains ... Silver Surfer is who I'd definitely like to play as a hero."

During the chat, Wu also spoke about what drew him to Reminiscence.

"Absolutely was the fact that it's a little bit of everything. It's sci-fi, it's noir. There's a love story. There's crazy action. There's all these little messages about, well, if we're not careful what our future was going to end up like, and then this beautiful idea of living in our memories or living in our past. That theme was very interesting to me. All those things, plus this very cool character of Saint Joe that Lisa Joy designed or wrote was really interesting to play. All those factors was why I wanted to be in this movie," Wu shared.

You can watch our full interview with Daniel Wu at the top of the page.

Reminiscence is scheduled to be released in theatres and on HBO Max on August 20th.