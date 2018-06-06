Marvel Officially Announces ‘Return of Wolverine’

Marvel Comics has officially announced Return of Wolverine, a five-issue event series from Charles Soule and Steve McNiven.

Return of Wolverine will complete Charles Soule’s trilogy of Wolverine events that began in 2014 with Death of Wolverine and that continues currently in Hunt for Wolverine.

Return of Wolverine promises to finally unveil the answer to the mystery currently being investigated in the four Hunt for Wolverine miniseries — Adamantium Agenda, Weapon Lost, Mystery in Madripoor, and Claws of a Killer.

“Wolverine’s body has been missing. The entire Marvel Universe has been looking for him, because he’s a very important part of the Super Hero puzzle. And at long last, he will be found,” Soule tells Marvel.com. “I thought this was a real opportunity to do things that would make him feel new and fresh in a way; if you come back from the dead, it should mean something. One of the outwardly physical manifestations of that is that now, from time to time, his claws—once they’re popped—they can heat up. They can get really hot.”

Those investigations will conclude in the one-shot Hunt for Wolverine: Dead Ends.

“The four Hunt For Wolverine miniseries all follow different threads in pursuit of our pointy-fisted friend, and each comes to a conclusion with different pieces of the puzzle,” teased Marvel’s X-Men editor Jordan D. White when Dead Ends was announced. “With Dead Ends, the players assemble to bring those puzzle together and see what they learned…but they might not like what they find.”

Soule has been teasing that Hunt for Wolverine is leading up to big things since he was announced as the writer of the one-shot Hunt for Wolverine kickoff issue back in January.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing how fans start to put the pieces together,” continued Soule. “There’s a big payoff coming down the road, and all the interlocking parts of The Hunt for Wolverine build to it. The more you read, the more clues you get. It’s really fun–especially since I have a bit of a reputation in X-continuity for knocking off beloved mutants. This time, it’s nice to be part of bringing someone back!”

Return of Wolverine #1 goes on sale September 19th.