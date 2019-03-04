Marvel’s ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Art Book Includes a Look at the Damaged Infinity Gauntlet

The Road to Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame – The Art of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is an appropriately long title for a book that highlights art from the 22 films leading up to Avengers 4. It also includes additional behind-the-scenes art, interviews, and photography from Avengers: Infinity War.

There aren’t any details beyond that, which isn’t surprising at this point, but the cover art pictured above does provide a closer look at Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet after it was damaged during the Snap. It also lends some credibility to the theory that the gauntlet is permanently fused to Thanos’ injured arm. It isn’t much, but we’ll take it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The book is available to pre-order on Amazon now for the $50 list price, but there’s a 99.9% chance that it will be discounted by around 40% at some point before the April 23rd release date. You won’t be charged until the book ships, so if and when that discount does happen you’ll automatically get it. If not, you can always cancel.

On a related note, Hasbro’s Marvel Legends Series Infinity Gauntlet Articulated Electronic Fist will probably surge in popularity again as we get closer to the release of Avengers: Endgame on April 26th. That having been said, now would be the time to get one because Walmart has it in stock for $73.90 (25% off) with free 2-day shipping. That’s the lowest price that the gauntlet has ever sold for outside of a Black Friday deal that was gone in the blink of an eye, so take advantage of the deal while you can.

Finally, Marvel and Merchoid unveiled a collection of limited edition Avengers jackets last week at a rate of one new design per day. The series is now complete, and there’s still time to get a pre-order in for your favorite design. Keep in mind that only 1,963 units of each jacket will be produced in honor of the year that the first Avengers comic was released.

Each Avengers jacket is priced at $119.99 with free shipping slated for July. You can shop them all right here in sizes S to XXXL, but we’ve also listed them individually below, ranked in order of popularity at the time of writing:

• Avengers Team Jacket

• Thor Jacket

• Captain America Jacket

• Spider-Man / Iron Spider Jacket

• Black Panther Jacket

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.