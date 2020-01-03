Marvel Fans Think Robert Downey Jr’s AI Show Is Hosted by Tony Stark

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans had to say some heartbreaking goodbyes in 2019, as several characters and actors bid their farewell (for now) within the franchise. Perhaps the most emotional of these was Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), who sacrificed himself in the epic final battle of Avengers: Endgame. Thankfully, Downey is still remaining involved with humanitarian and technological issues, and fans just got to see the latest example of that. The Age of A.I., a documentary series hosted by Downey, debuted its first four episodes on YouTube earlier this week.

Across its eight episodes, The Age of A.I. takes a deep dive into the fascinating world of the most transformational technology in the history of humankind, per YouTube’s logline. Downey brings an irreverent enthusiasm and curiosity to the screen as the learning series takes an immersive look at artificial intelligence and its potential to change the planet. In each episode, viewers will meet the people on the front lines of A.I. – the scientists, innovators and dreamers who are shaping the future and the real people whose lives might be changed forever as technology races to tackle some of the world’s greatest challenges.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In addition to simply enjoying The Age of A.I. as a show, quite a few Marvel fans are enjoying just how much the series reminds them of Tony Stark. Here are just a few of those reactions.

LOL

Why does the guy on age of AI look and sound like tony stark? He also mentions ironman in like the first 5minutes of episode 1 and uses tony as reference so much 🤔 Maybe he’s a big fan — Tony Stark~(Kaoru) (@KaoruStark) December 22, 2019

Where Is the Lie?

that age of ai thing is literally just. tony stark doing his mit speech. the timelines are just. merging — tony’s 🍑 (@stebetont) December 18, 2019

Bless

Finally something really interesting by Youtube Originals:

The age of #AI

And presented by Tony Stark!https://t.co/4NaUbiGnBt — Fede Caramella 📈🆙 (@fCaramellaSEO) December 27, 2019

Woah

Watching the Age of AI just for my beloved Tony Stark. He plays RDJ pretty well tho — sofwan (@sofwanYusoff) December 25, 2019

Welp

rdj every two seconds in age of ai: i played tony stark did you know that i played tony stark yes i was tony stark — sarah (@rbrtdwnyjrs) December 18, 2019

Mind-Blowing

Age of AI seriously feels like I’m watching some kind of Marvel show hosted by Tony Stark….. — Adam Huntsman (@HuntsmanAdam) December 18, 2019

Same

i can’t wait to watch tony stark hosting the age of AI god i miss him so much — tony (@shellhoed) December 13, 2019

Worth It