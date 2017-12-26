Robert Downey Jr. Shares Avengers Merry Christmas

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Iron Man, Robert Downey Jr., decided to share some holiday cheer on Christmas Day by tweeting out a fan-made Avengers Christmas image he discovered on Tumblr.

The image shows himself hanging out under the mistletoe with Chris Evans, the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Captain America, and Tom Holland, the Marvel Cinematic Universe Spider-Man. Downey credits Tumblr user coppersand with creating the image.

Take a look below.

Merry Christmas, everyone! (Who put that mistletoe there??) (Cred: coppersand of Tumblr) pic.twitter.com/3FMcDC1cRx — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) December 25, 2017

Downey and Evans have been playing their characters since the first phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Downey debuting in 2008’s Iron Man, which birthed the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Evans following in 2011’s Captain America: The First Avengers. They first crossed paths in 2012’s Marvel’s The Avengers and were last seen on-screen together last year leading opposing sides of the Superhero Civil War in Captain America: Civil War.

That was the same movie that also introduced Tom Holland as Spider-Man. Tony Stark recruited the young Peter Parker to his side to shore up his forces against Captain America’s team. Iron Man continued to mentor Spider-Man in Spider-Man: Homecoming earlier this year.

These heroes will also appear on-screen again in next year’s Avengers: Infinity War, when the Avengers,the Guardians of the Galaxy, and all of the heroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are forced to put their differences aside to protect Earth from the Mad Titan known as Thanos.

Avengers: Infinity War opens in theaters on May 4, 2018.

Thor: Ragnarok is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include; Black Panther on February 16, 2018, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.