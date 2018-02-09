Robert Downey Jr. Interviews Chadwick Boseman About ‘Black Panther’

Getting an interview with the star of the upcoming Marvel blockbuster Black Panther is tough. We can tell you that – but I have a feeling that Robert Downey Jr. had an inside track to get the access.

Downey Jr. who has basically over the last 10 years turned into Tony Stark (or is it the other way around?) sits down with Marvel’s next enormous star Black Panther himself, Chadwick Boseman. Bosemen is on the interview circuit for his film that comes out February 16th, but he’s also promoting the larger Marvel universe that comes to a head in later this year in Avengers: Infinity War.

In the video, Downey Jr. asks Boseman, who plays the new king of Wakanda, which it’s like. “You watch people like yourself.” To which Downey Jr. responds in classic Tony Stark: “I was hoping you’d say that.”

Beyond the excellent back and forth the two have the clip above is the international trailer and gives us yet another look at the film which currently has a near perfect score on Rotten Tomotoes.

Both Iron Man and Black Panther are set to return to the screen this year in Avengers: Infinity War. But first we’ll discover more about Black Panther and Wakanda. Black Panther’s Comicbook.com anticipation score sits at a 86.50, currently number 4 on our lists.

Directed by Ryan Coogle, and starring Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa, Michael B. Jordan as Erik Killmonger and Danai Gurira as Okoye.

T’Challa, after the death of his father, the King of Wakanda, returns home to the isolated, technologically advanced African nation to succeed to the throne and take his rightful place as king.

