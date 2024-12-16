Marvel Teases a Confrontation Between Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man and Doctor Doom

Comics fans will soon get to see Robert Downey Jr.‘s two Marvel Cinematic Universe characters, Iron Man and Doctor Doom, collide in an epic confrontation. The Marvel Universe is in the opening moments of “One World Under Doom,” a new publishing initiative that finds Doctor Doom the new Sorcerer Supreme, and using this status quo change to take over the world. While the main story will be told in a One World Under Doom miniseries, new and ongoing titles will also connect to the event. One of these is Spencer Ackerman and Julius Ohta’s run of Iron Man, with a new story arc featuring the Armored Avenger taking the fight to Doctor Doom.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Marvel released the cover and solicitation for Iron Man #6 by Spencer Ackerman and Julius Ohta. Issue #6 is a prologue to the new story arc “Stark Insurgent.” Billed as a perfect jumping-on point for new readers, the “One World Under Doom” tie-in finds Tony Stark in disbelief that the world is seemingly okay with Doctor Doom declaring himself Emperor of the planet. Iron Man will take the fight to Doom’s doorstep all while rocking a new suit called the Insurgent Armor.

iron man #6 cover by yasmine putri

Robert Downey returns to the MCU as Doctor Doom

In case you’ve been living under a rock, San Diego Comic-Con this summer delivered the news that the next Avengers movie is being retitled from Avengers: The Kang Dynasty to Avengers: Doomsday. Not only is Marvel Studios pivoting away from the legal troubles of Kang the Conqueror actor Jonathan Majors, but they’re also replacing him as the Big Bad of the Multiverse Saga. Instead, Robert Downey Jr. is stepping in to play the iconic Marvel villain Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

Exactly how all that will work remains a mystery, but since the MCU is in the middle of multiverse shenanigans, that would be the easiest explanation for how Downey can be both Iron Man and Doctor Doom. Also making a return are the Russo Brothers to direct both Avengers films.

Doctor Doom’s increased presence in the comics is most likely timed to his upcoming MCU debut. Iron Man and Doctor Doom have a long and storied relationship, with Doom even headlining an Infamous Iron Man series. Fans have even speculated that Downey’s portrayal of Doom will be based on the Infamous Iron Man.

As for Iron Man #6, the solicitation for the issue reads, “‘STARK INSURGENT’ PROLOGUE! The kickoff of an earth-shattering arc and a perfect jumping-on point! Doctor Doom is Emperor of the entire planet! And everyone is…happy about it?! Governments and populations all over kowtow to the Sorcerer Supreme, Emperor Doom, savior of the world. Even the Avengers cannot find the evil in his schemes – not yet, anyway. But Tony Stark isn’t built to sit back and wait. Equipped with new, deadly armor, Iron Man will take the fight to Doom’s door – alongside some unlikely allies. Spencer Ackerman and Julius Ohta turn legacy on its head for a story that will shatter Iron Man’s status quo. Don’t miss history in the making!”

Iron Man #6 by Spencer Ackerman and Julius Ohta, with a cover by Yasmine Putri, goes on sale March 12, 2025.