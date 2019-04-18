Robert Downey Jr. Declares Last 8 Minutes Of ‘Avengers: Endgame’ The Best In History Of MCU

Marvel fans are counting down the days until they can finally see Avengers: Endgame and the recent trailers and clips are only hyping that feeling up more. After the emotional ending of Avengers: Infinity War fans are hoping to see the remaining heroes restore the universe and at least get a few of their friends back in the process, but if you thought Infinity War’s ending was crazy, Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr. says you haven’t seen anything yet. In fact, the final minutes of Endgame might just be the best Marvel has ever produced.

Downey recently spoke to The Upcoming, and he kicked off the discussion with a bold proclamation, saying “The last 8 minutes of that movie are maybe the best 8 minutes of the entire history of the whole run of them in a way because everyone’s involved. So I was delighted.”

That’s bold to be sure, as fans have seen some stellar climactic moments throughout the last 10 years. Downy has been involved in many of them though, so we’re inclined to believe him when he says it will deliver.

Downey also gave a bit more insight into Tony Stark’s state of mind when Endgame begins. “He’s recognizing that he should have his eyes on the long game here, so I guess there’s a different set of principles that he is operating by then he has before and I think a lot of that has been the burgeoning effect of all of these other Avengers and seeing how much they’ve put on the line,” Downey said.

Downey also broke down why these films resonate so much with fans, especially in this day and age.

“It was all there in the universe to begin with, and that’s why I think the Marvel comics have been so numinous to kids and grownups and people,” Downey said. “There’s this love for it because it speaks to the world but it also speaks to the democratic American projected dream, which is far more complicated than that (laughs), but there’s an ideal there that’s always been trying to express itself, and strangely, in some ways the best of it has been expressed in these little two-hour segments of entertainment.”

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th.

