Robert Downey Jr. Really Likes Vincent D’Onofrio's Kingpin Look

By Russ Burlingame

Just how good does Vincent D'Onofrio look as Kingpin in Marvel's Daredevil? Well, Robert Downey, Jr. has an answer for you.

The pair saw one another at the Toronto International Film Festival this weekend and took the picture above, which Downey then tweeted with the message below...

Marvel's Daredevil is currently in production and is expected to debut in 2015 on Netflix.

