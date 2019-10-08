Robert Downey Jr. “Appreciates” Martin Scorsese’s Opinion of Marvel Movies

Robert Downey Jr. appeared on The Howard Stern Show Monday morning, finally breaking silence on the Martin Scorsese controversy that boiled over during the weekend. Moments after revealing he nearly got into a fight with a show executive back stage, Downey revealed he appreciated Scorsese’s comments on Marvel movies. According to the actor, it’s another case of respecting the opinion of another.

“I’ll tell you the truth,” Downey started. “I didn’t expect it [the Marvel Cinematic Universe] to become what it became and it is this very large, multi-headed Hydra at this point. I’ve always had other interests and according to Scorsese, it’s not cinema so I have to take a look at that, you know?”

Stern jumped at the chance to ask the actor about his opinion on the comments, even though Downey appeared to say the last part in jest.

“It’s his opinion,” continued Downey. “I mean it plays in theaters. I appreciate his opinion because I think it’s like anything. We need all of the different perspectives so we can come to center and move on.”

As for being insulted, Downey says he brushed it off easily because he thinks “it makes no sense” to say what Scorsese did, mentioning it’d be like saying “Howard Stern isn’t radio.” Then, Stern asked Downey if he thought the Academy Award-winning filmmaker was jealous of the profitability that comes with Marvel movies.

“Of course not, he’s Martin Scorsese,” the actor opined. “By the way, there’s a lot to be said about how these genre movies — and I was happy to be a part of the ‘problem,’ if there is one — denigrated the art form of cinema. When you come in like a stomping beast and you eliminate competition in such a demonstrative way, it’s phenomenal.”

To date, the 23 movies made by Marvel Studios have grossed $22.6 billion worldwide.

