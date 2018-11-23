Robert Downey Jr. Shares a Venom and Avengers Thanksgiving Crossover Image

Just because Venom is currently Sony property doesn’t mean he can’t celebrate the holidays with his Marvel Studios pals (and enemies).

Robert Downey Jr, best known to all for playing Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, shared an adorable piece of Thanksgiving art to his fans on Twitter.

Happy Thanksgiving all! Hoping your turkeys are slobber-free. pic.twitter.com/g1JS9eAaHG — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) November 22, 2018

The picture is extremely relatable, proving everyone has to deal with *that* cousin every year. In this case, Venom is grossing out his long time enemy, Spider-Man, along with the Avengers by dragging his slobbery tongue all over the turkey. For shame, Venom!

There are lots of Marvel fan favorites in the picture, including Captain Marvel, Iron Man, Black Panther, Captain America, Black Widow, Ms. Marvel, and little Ant-Man and Wasp chilling out by the salt and pepper shakers. Get out of there, Scott, or you’re going to drown in Venom spit!

While Venom may not be interacting with any of these folks onscreen any time in the near future, it’s nice to see he’s not forgotten on this fine American holiday. The real question: how did Peter convince Tony that he deserved to cut the turkey?

With the exception of Venom and Ms. Marvel, the rest of the Turkey Day crew all have major roles in the MCU, with Carol Danvers making her big debut in Captain Marvel on March 8th, 2019.

However, don’t cry for Kamala Khan just yet. You can currently see her in the new Marvel animation, Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors. And if that isn’t enough, Marvel Studios president, Kevin Feige, has already hinted that the character will be a future part of the MCU.

Robert Downey Jr. wasn’t the only Marvel staple to celebrate today. Stan Lee’s company also shared a lovely Thanksgiving message with another depiction of the Avengers celebrating together.

On this Thanksgiving, we would like to express our gratitude to the fans, friends, and colleagues who have shown their support of Stan. Like you, we miss him dearly, but we are thankful that Stan’s legacy will live on and influence generations to come. pic.twitter.com/9sY6iK69al — stan lee (@TheRealStanLee) November 22, 2018

In other Thanksgiving-related Marvel news, the holiday also lands on both Mark Ruffalo AND Scarlett Johansson’s birthday this year. If you’re looking for an excuse to watch some Marvel movies with the family today, this is it.

Happy Thanksgiving, Marvel fans!! You can see the Avengers back together in Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019.