Robert Downey Jr. Shares Video From His Final Day on Avengers: Endgame Set

Now that Avengers: Endgame has been out for a couple of weeks, the film’s cast has been busy posting fun and heartwarming behind-the-scenes content on their various social media accounts. Robert Downey Jr., who is best known for playing Tony Stark/Iron Man, recently shared a video that shows part of his wrap speech. Considering the end of Avengers: Endgame, this is likely Downey Jr.’s final moments on a Marvel Cinematic Universe set.

“I got a log of feelings, but I’m gonna take Chris’ lead and save it for Instagram,” the actor joked in the video. “Thanks so much.” (We assume the referenced Chris is Hemsworth since Chris Evans does not have Instagram, but with the abundance of Chrises, it’s hard to be certain.)

“Alright, that is a wrap on Robert Downey Jr.,” someone shouts in the video before the room bursts into applause while the actor hugs some folks.

Many fans commented on the bittersweet post:

“Thank you Iron Man, and thank you Robert Downey sir. We love you 3000,” @nirajblack777 wrote.

“Thank You Sir for entertaining us for 11 long years,” @isg_vlogs added.

“You were sensational in the film Robert. I watched it again last night. Blown away by your performance,” @geekfacts replied.

While it’s likely Avengers: Endgame is the last we’ll see of the actor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he will be teaming up once again with Tom Holland (the MCU’s Peter Parker/Spider-Man) in the upcoming film, The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle. He’s also in development to play Geppetto in Ron Howard’s adaptation of Pinocchio, and is expected to reprise his role of Sherlock Holmes in a third installment to the franchise in 2021.

In addition to Downey Jr., Avengers: Endgame stars Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters everywhere. Other MCU films include Captain Marvel, which will be released on DVD and blu-ray on June 11th, and Spider-Man Far From Home, which lands in theaters on July 2nd.

