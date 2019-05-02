Robert Downey Jr. Shares Women Of Marvel Studios Lunch Photo

Avengers: Endgame was a family affair in every way as the stars have definitely become like family over the course of the last 10 years. That extended to when the cast was off camera as well, and Robert Downey Jr. shared just one example of that atmosphere on the set in a new throwback photo. The photo features Downey of course, but it also features an ensemble of amazing women all assembling for lunch, showing female Marvel heroes like Gamora, Captain Marvel, Shuri, and more.

Warning: some Avengers: Endgame spoilers below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Downey posted the photo with the caption “#tbt #throwback #flashback to the #Women of @marvelstudios #mcu lunch I had the pleasure of hosting… #girlpower #epic #bts (📸 @jimmy_rich ) #TeamStark #thankyou good-times getting the ladies together…” You can check out the photo below.

Downey can be seen taking a photo as the others surround the table, a group that includes Zoe Saldana (Gamora), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Gwyneth Paltrow (Pepper Potts), Letitia Wright (Shuri), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch), Danai Gurira (Okoye), and Evangeline Lilly (Hope Pym).

They seem to be having a ball, though Paltrow commented on the photo, asking, “Why is my face so red?” Gillan also commented, telling Downey, “Yes!!!!!! 🎉 PS thanks for lunch.”

This is a pretty fantastic group of Marvel heroes, and we saw many of them unite on screen in an epic moment during the third act of the film. We hope that’s not the last we see of this group either.

You can find the official description for Endgame below:

“After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.”

Avengers: Endgame is in theaters now.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we explore Game of Thrones‘ long night, talk more Avengers: Endgame, live-action Sonic the Hedgehog, and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!