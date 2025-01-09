Marvel Revisits the Origin of Rogue and Magneto’s X-Men ’97 Romance

The romance between Rogue and Magneto that heated up X-Men ’97 is about to be explored in a whole new manner. Longtime X-Men fans remember Rogue and the Master of Magnetism’s love affair in the Savage Land, but for viewers of the X-Men animated series on Disney+, it was all-new ground. Rogue gets the spotlight in an X-Men five-issue limited series that goes back to that era for a never-before-seen adventure that promises to reveal new details and insight into Rogue and Magneto‘s relationship. X-Men ’97 viewers and any X-Men fans will want to see what happened when Rogue lost her powers and got stranded in the Savage Land.

ComicBook has the exclusive preview of Rogue: The Savage Land #1 by Tim Seeley, Zulema Lavina, Rachelle Rosenberg, and VC’s Ariana Maher. It starts with Rogue recapping her transformation after going through the Siege Perilous, a magical crystal portal to the multiverse that leaves a person changed dramatically. For Rogue that means losing the powers she stole from Ms. Marvel (Carol Danvers). After a detour to Australia — where she was hunted by a mind-controlled Ms. Marvel — Rogue teleported to the Savage Land.

We now find Rogue in a Tarzan-like outfit crafted with whatever clothes she had on her back. She’s made a fishing rod by attaching a pointy rock to a staff to poke at the fish through the water. The Savage Land is a prehistoric land forgotten in time, full of dinosaurs and other large creatures. We see two of these behemoths collide in an example of “survival of the fittest.” Rogue lays out five rules for surviving in the Savage Land, with Number 5 being that it’s not a place for the bashful. The preview ends with a splash page of Rogue in an even skimpier outfit than what she had on earlier.

“In these five issues, I get to utilize my love for 80s X-Men, Jim Lee, Chris Claremont, Zabu, scantily clad heroines (and heroes!), and probably most importantly: DINOSAURS,” Seeley told Polygon, where the series’ announcement first appeared. “Alongside my collaborator Zulema Lavina, we’re going to deliver something fresh, while honoring the impossibly sexy and epic classic tale of a young Rogue, and two of the weirdest allies a girl from Mississippi could ask for: Magneto and Ka-Zar.”

“JOURNEY INTO THE LOST WORLD WITH ROGUE, MAGNETO, KA-ZAR AND MORE!” a description of Rogue: The Savage Land #1 reads. “The X-Man called Rogue has always been a survivor, but without her mutant powers, she’ll need to prove it like never before! As the Savage Land turns toward war, Rogue will need all her skills to survive dinosaurs, mutates and the Master of Magnetism himself! Writer Tim Seeley (LOCAL MAN) and new artist sensation Zulema Scotto Lavina tell a lost story of a lost world!”

Rogue: The Savage Land #1 goes on sale Wednesday, January 15th.

