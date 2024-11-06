X-Men Reveals Why Magneto Is in a Wheelchair, and It Ties Back to the Krakoan Era

One of the biggest mysteries of the X-Men: From the Ashes era is finally revealed. No longer on their sovereign nation of Krakoa, the X-Men have splintered and gone their separate ways. However, Cyclops continues to fight the good fight for mutantkind in X-Men, and Magneto is one of the members of his team. Instead of being an imposing figure, Magneto has been relegated to a floating wheelchair, similar to X-Men founder Charles Xavier. The mystery behind Magneto and the wheelchair has been a closely guarded secret throughout X-Men, but the latest issue has finally pulled back the curtain. What we didn’t know is it all links back to Krakoa. WARNING: The following article contains spoilers for X-Men #7. Continue reading at your own risk!

X-Men #7 comes from the creative team of Jed MacKay, Netho Diaz, Sean Parsons, Livesay, Marte Gracia, Fer Sifuentes-Sujo, and VC’s Clayton Cowles. “The Iron Night” is an event that’s been referenced throughout the new volume of X-Men, with bits and clues dropped periodically. What we’ve learned is it’s the night that a Wild Sentinel emerged from the Sentinel factory outside Merle, Alaska, and started attacking the small town. Flashbacks in X-Men #7 take readers back to the Iron Night, where Cyclops and Magneto are having a conversation about restarting the X-Men. What’s worth noting is Magneto is healthy and able to walk, with a wheelchair nowhere to be found.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Cyclops and Magneto race into action to save the citizens of Merle from the Wild Sentinel. The X-Men leaders work in harmony, with Magneto opening the Sentinel up in order for Cyclops to deliver the deciding blow. It’s all over rather quickly, but that isn’t the most pressing issue at the moment. Magneto appears to have lost control of his mutant power of magnetism.

Resurrection is slowly killing the X-Men

image credit: marvel comics

Jump back to the present day, and Magneto (in his floating wheelchair) and Cyclops are walking inside the Sentinel factory they’ve turned into a base. Magneto says Cyclops used an optic blast to knock him out, and then calls his ailment R-LDS, or Resurrection Linked Degenerative Sickness. It all goes back to the resurrection protocols used by the X-Men on Krakoa. A flaw in the diamond — Mister Sinister hacking the resurrection protocols — means that anyone that was resurrected is affected. So far we know Magneto’s body is weakening, and he’s losing control of his powers.

Of course, Magneto wasn’t the only mutant to be resurrected while on Krakoa. Cyclops was resurrected several times, along with Quentin Quire. That means their bodies are slowly betraying them. This goes along with the recent revelation that Cyclops was coming down with an unknown sickness. Now we know it’s really R-LDS.

What this means for the X-Men moving forward

image credit: marvel comics

There is a long list of characters from all of Marvel’s X-Men titles who were revived because of the resurrection protocols. Whether they’ve exhibited symptoms or side effects, they are among those infected with Resurrection Linked Degenerative Sickness. This is a clever way of keeping the spirit of the Krakoan Era of X-Men comics alive, while also pushing things forward. Everything that happened previously to X-Men: From the Ashes counts. It may not be the central focus of the overall brand, but that doesn’t mean its impact won’t be felt for a long time.

R-LDS will most likely remain as a plot element going forward as the X-Men franchise prepares for its first crossover event post-Krakoa. “Raid on Graymalkin” is a four-issue event taking place in X-Men #8-9 and Uncanny X-Men #7-8. Cyclops and Rogue will see their two teams collide over differing viewpoints on how to deal with Graymalkin Prison, the penitentiary for mutants that once was Xavier’s School for Gifted Youngsters. We’ll have to see if Cyclops’ R-LDS affects his decision-making during the event.