New ‘Runaways’ Episode Has Clever Easter Egg For Comics Fans

Before it was a TV series on Hulu, Marvel’s Runaways was fan-favorite comic book from Brian K. Vaughan, Adrian Alphona, and Christina Strain.

The latest episode in the new series pays homage to those roots, with the title of episode 8 coming from the same publishing imprint that first spawned the comic series.

The name “Tsunami” might be familiar to the most die hard comic fans, despite Runaways being the biggest success of the line.

Marvel Comics’ Tsunami imprint was meant to appeal to manga fans, using artists with styles similar to the Japanese comic industry. Each comic in the line had similar design styles, with the logo backed by a banner that stretched across the top of the covers.

Some fan favorite comics like Mystique, Sentinel, and New Mutants started in the line. New Mutants and Mystique were both folded into the main Marvel publishing line after Tsunami went defunct. Runaways, though, was canceled after issue #18, was brought back for a second volume similarly.

In the Hulu series, “Tsunami” is a code word used by the members of PRIDE in the event of a tragedy — characters remark that it was first used when Molly Hernandez’ parents were killed in a fire.

In the latest episode, the code word is used to bring PRIDE together after Janet Stein shot her husband Victor, saving their son Chase’s life in the middle of his violent rampage.

Though it’s a subtle nod, it’s awesome to see showrunners and executive producers Stephanie Savage and Josh Schwartz recognizing the history of the franchise. Runaways is a fan favorite comic that has only gotten more popular since those first 18 issues released in the Tsunami line.

Hulu’s first adaptation of a Marvel comic makes some major changes from the source material, but it manages to stay true to the heart of the characters and story. Seeing the show pay homage to its comic book roots should put a smile on any fan’s face.

New episodes of Marvel’s Runaways premiere Tuesdays on Hulu.