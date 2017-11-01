‘Runaways’ Producer Jeph Loeb Says the Series Honors the Comic Book

Marvel is set to make its debut on Hulu later this month with the premiere of Marvel’s Runaways, based on the fan-favorite comic from Brian K. Vaughan and Adrian Alphona.

The show has all the makings of a hit, and producer Jeph Loeb attributes that to the creative team behind the series. When ComicBook.com spoke to the Marvel Television boss at New York Comic Con, Loeb revealed the recipe for the series’ success. Check out the clip above!

“I think one of the things that’s very exciting about it is that from the very beginning Josh [Schwartz] and Stephanie [Savage] were not just respectful but really wanted to do right by it and that was part of the reason why we picked them to be the showrunners on it,” said Loeb. “This obviously was a property that we knew had that kind of special quality to it.”

Savage and Schwartz have created hit TV series like The OC and Gossip Girl, with the latter also being an adaptation. But while Gossip Girl took quite a few deviations from the source material, Runaways brought in the comic series’ writer to help flesh out the show.

“Not only have I worked with Brian [K. Vaughan], I also consider Brian to be a friend,” Loeb said. “We invited him to come into the… writer’s room, and he was very- you have to know Brian, he was very polite, and said ‘I don’t want anyone to feel weird that I’m there.’ And I just said, come on, we’ll have lunch, we’ll just see what happens. And he stayed a month, and I think that really speaks to how welcomed he felt and the stories they were pitching and the stories he was pitching.”

And though Hulu’s series makes some significant changes to the comic book in telling the story of the Pride, those are changes that Vaughan wanted to do originally but was not able to.

“Because the story Brian likes to tell is the reason why the comic moves so quickly was because he thought he was getting cancelled every month,” Loeb said. “And so a lot of the things he wanted to do, in particular to tell the story from the point of view of the parents, was not something he had ever been able to do. Being able to see it in this medium, and being able to see it with this extraordinary cast, for him, it’s also been sort of an exciting thing to do.”

Marvel’s Runaways premieres November 21 on Hulu.