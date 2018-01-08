‘Runaways’ Officially Renewed For Season 2 at Hulu

Ahead of tomorrow’s season finale, Hulu‘s first foray into the Marvel Universe will be back for more episodes.

Season 2 of Marvel’s Runaways was just announced in a report from Variety, confirming rumors that started cropping up over the weekend.

Runaways is getting an extended order for the new year, bumping up from 10 episodes to 13 episodes for Season 2.

The adaptation of Brian K. Vaughan’s and Adrian Alphona’s cult-classic comic book has been met with critical praise since it debuted on Hulu, with many fans enthusiastic about what Stephanie Savage and Josh Schwartz have done with the characters.

The final episode of Runaways Season 1 premieres tomorrow on Hulu. The finale features a standoff between the teens and their villainous parents of the PRIDE, all lead by the mysterious (and powerful) Jonah who might have a huge connection to one of the kids in particular.

Runaways is Marvel’s first series on this particular streaming platform, having already made homes on ABC and Netflix. Marvel Television will further branch out this year, with Cloak & Dagger set to premiere on Freeform sometime in the future.

There’s no word yet on when exactly fans can expect the new season of Runaways to premiere.

Runaways‘ season finale, “Hostile, premieres tomorrow on Hulu.

(h/t Variety)