Russo Brothers Share Epic Avengers: Endgame and Game of Thrones Mashup

It’s safe to say this weekend is one of the biggest in pop culture history. Not only did Avengers: Endgame finally hit theaters, but tonight will see the long-awaited Battle of Winterfell on Game of Thrones. Fans of both franchises have been combining content in various ways, from rooting for the safety of all the Starks to making some cool fan art. One mash-up between the franchises caught the attention of Joe and Anthony Russo, the directors of the Marvel Cinematic Universe film. The brothers recently shared an image of Thanos and the Night King on Instagram, and fans are loving the crossover.

“Whoever created this…it’s awesome,” they wrote with the hashtag #WeWannaSeeThisFight. They later edited the post after finding out its creator. “EDIT: Major props to @cole —incredible!,” they added.

“THANKS FOR REPOST,” the artist replied. “HONORED.”

The creative behind the fan art is Jeff Cole, a digital artist and the co-foudner of @ikonick. You can follow Cole on Instagram here or check out his website here.

Many fans were quick to comment on the Russos’ post.

“The two best villains of the decade,” @augustoturismo wrote.

“Endgame of thrones,” @marvel_maniac_ added.

“Winter is Inevitable,” @tyler.coull joked.

This Thanos/Night King mash-up isn’t the first fandom crossover to get the Internet’s attention. A hilarious tweet comparing Daenerys Targaryen and Thor’s facial expression recently went viral.

Who do you think would win in a fight? Thanos or the Night King? Tell us in the comments!

While the fate of Thanos has already been revealed to those who have seen Avengers: Endgame, fans are still eager to see what will happen with the Night King and his army of the dead when they reach Winterfell. While plot details surrounding the highly-anticipated Battle of Winterfell are scarce, we finally learned last week what the Night King really wants. During the last episode, Bran Stark revealed that the Night King is after an endless night, which means he needs to kill Bran/The Three-Eyed Raven in order to erase his living memory of the world.

Avengers: Endgame is currently playing in theaters everywhere. Game of Thrones airs Sunday nights on HBO TV at 9pm EST.

