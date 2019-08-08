Russo Brothers Reveal How They Were Asked to Direct Infinity War and Endgame

The r/MarvelStudios subreddit had some special guests last night! The page “dedicated to discussing Marvel Studios, the films and television shows, and anything else related to the MCU” saw a Joe and Anthony Russo AMA. The directors best known for helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame answered fan questions and shared some insight into their filmmaking process. During the AMA, they were asked how they were approached to direct the big culmination of the franchise’s first ten years.

“How did Kevin Feige approach you two to make some of the most important movies in the MCU?,” u/craff950 asked.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Kevin, and co-president of Marvel Studios, Louis D’Esposito, asked us to swing by their offices while we were in post on Civil War. The conversation, in short, was, ‘Guess what. We want to make the two biggest films ever made and we want to shoot them back to back. And we want you guys to direct them.’ Our response — ‘F**K yeah,’ they replied.

During the AMA, the brothers also revealed their most difficult day of filming, the fact that they’re “quietly and secretly” working on another franchise, how long they’ve known Tony Stark would die, and much more. You can check out more of their answers on Reddit here.

The Russos next project will be Cherry, a drama set for 2020 about an Army medic suffering from PTSD which will star Tom Holland, who is best known for playing Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Currently, Avengers: Endgame is available for home-viewing on digital, and will be released on DVD and Blu-ray on August 13th.

Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021.