Ryan Coogler Has a Beautiful Moment Meeting a Young ‘Black Panther’ Fan

Get ready to get emotional! The Marvel hit, Black Panther, might be making waves this awards season, but never forget that its cultural impact is what makes the film so special. This fact was proven once again when the movie’s director, Ryan Coogler, had an adorable encounter with a young fan.

Shared by Twitter user @nostalgiaonfilm, this video, which is from an interview with Elvis Mitchell, is guaranteed to make your heart grow a couple sizes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Am I crying at Ryan Coogler getting emotional over meeting a young fan ?? YESSSSS ….. REPRESENTATION MATTERS pic.twitter.com/x92Bpx2Cj3 — Janet 🥀 (@nostalgiaonfilm) February 20, 2019

“Am I crying at Ryan Coogler getting emotional over meeting a young fan ?? YESSSSS ….. REPRESENTATION MATTERS,” they wrote.

As you can see, the video shows Coogler meeting a little girl dressed as Shuri, Black Panther/King T’Challa’s little sister who is a bad-ass super genius.

“Aw man,” Coogler says when the little girl walks in. You can tell the director is not immune to the cuteness. Who would be?

“My favorite movie is Black Panther,” the girl says.

“Oh my god, what’s your name, sweetheart?,” Coogler asks.

“Black Panther’s sister,” she adorably replies.

She shows off her costume to the director and tells him her mom and granny helped make it.

“It’s beautiful,” he tells her.

Her parents go on to tell Coogler that she watches the film three times a day.

Many fans were quick to comment on the tweet, touched by the moment between Coogler and his little fan.

“Beautiful moment,” @TheresTheQueen replied. “Little black girls seeing themselves as superheros. Ryan seeing the impact of his work. Moments like these show how important representation is and how crucial it is for black people to be the ones to create it.”

“Talk about that motivation: no matter what you do no matter what field you’re in, there’s somebody lookin up, watching you!,” @truthfully24 added.

In addition to shaping the younger generation, Black Panther is also a serious contender this awards season. In addition to winning the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, the movie also took home a Grammy Award for Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Ludwig Göransson) and Best Rap Performance for “Kings Dead” (Jay Rock, Kendrick Lamar, Future and James Blake). It also has the most NAACP Image Award nominations this year, coming out with 16 nods. You can vote for Ryan Coogler or the film’s star, Chadwick Boseman, for Entertainer of the Year right here.

The film is also nominated for seven Academy Awards. In addition to Best Picture, Black Panther is also nominated for Best Original Score, Best Original Song, Best Costume Design, Best Production Design, Best Sound Mixing, and Best Sound Editing. According to a recent poll conducted by Fandango, Black Panther is the average moviegoer’s top choice to win Best Picture.

Black Panther is currently streaming on Netflix. The 91st Academy Awards air Sunday, February 24th at 8pm EST on ABC.