‘Deadpool’ Star Ryan Reynolds Announces Partnership With Richard Branson

Deadpool 2 star Ryan Reynolds is looking to take his gin company to the next level — literally. The actor is teaming up with Sir Richard Branson to bring Reynolds’ Aviation Gin to Virgin Atlantic flights.

The partnership between Reynolds’ and Branson’s companies was announced in a hilarious short video both men shared to their social media accounts today and, in classic Reynolds fashion, he jokes his way through misusing business terms to imply that the two companies had outright merged. In fact, that merger is something both men reference in their posts, which you can check out below.

As you can see, Branson politely reminds Reynolds it’s simply a partnership, but Reynolds? He’s still thinking about that merger.

Talk of non-merger aside, the partnership means that Reynolds’ gin will now be available both on board Virgin’s aircraft as well as in its airport clubhouses but that doesn’t mean Reynolds’ lighthearted approach to his company will stop. Much of his promotion of the brand has been rather tongue-in-cheek, something that even extends to his out of office email reply.

Last month, a fan on Reddit discovered that if you email Reynolds at Aviation Gin, you get a hilarious auto-response fully showcasing his sense of humor and while the response changes regularly, the one they shared was particularly funny.

“As owner of Aviation Gin, my mission is to never speak to you like some out of touch Hollywood A-hole. My job is to remain accountable,” the reply reads. “Most of the time, experts describe Aviation in pompous, flowery terms which alienate the average hard working gin drinker. I’ve heard them wax poetic about its restrained notes of juniper. Others have said it’s the subtle lavender and wet, boreal forest earth notes which make it so whimsical.”

It continues, “Who talks like that? A blowhard, that’s who…I promise, gentle customer, you won’t hear garbage like that from me. I’ll tell you why I like Aviation… Because it tastes like somebody finally made a gin for everyone.”

What do you think about Reynolds’ new business partnership with Branson? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

