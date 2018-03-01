Ryan Reynolds Teases Gruesome Death In ‘Deadpool 2’

You can’t have a Deadpool film without some violence, but Ryan Reynolds is teasing one particular over the top death in a new behind the scenes video.

Reynolds released some footage of him behind the scenes of the Deadpool sequel, which shows him walking through the back hallways. He first comes across a chalk outline and seems pretty upset by it. He turns the camera to show that he’s in costume but doesn’t have his mask or makeup on.

The footage continues down the hall and he comes across another chalk outline, but this one isn’t your ordinary outline. This one features the legs separate from the body, indicating that this particular person meets a rather gruesome demise. Reynolds seems surprised at this as well, and when he turns the camera around he is sporting his Deadpool makeup but not the mask. He’s surprised at this as well, asking “what happened to my face?”

He then comes across another outline, this one up against a doorway, and it seems he was holding something in his hand.

You can watch the full clip in the video above.

Deadpool 2 was originally set to debut in theaters on June 1st but was moved up to May 18th. That puts it in direct competition with Avengers: Infinity War and Solo: A Star Wars Story, but Exhibitor Relations analyst Jeff Brock tells The Wrap that’s not necessarily a bad thing.

“It’s not a bad move at all. The Memorial Day Weekend box office needs more than one big release, so ‘Deadpool’ could certainly find some room in its second weekend alongside ‘Solo.’ And it’s not that much of a competitor against ‘Avengers,’ because while ‘Avengers’ pushes the boundaries of what a PG-13 comic book movie can do, ‘Deadpool’ certainly pushes the boundaries of what a superhero movie can do with an R rating, so audiences might even see it as a companion viewing experience to ‘Avengers.’”

It seems you should get your wallets ready because May is going to packed with blockbuster films

Deadpool 2 lands in theaters on May 18.