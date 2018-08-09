Ryan Reynolds Shares ‘Deadpool 2’ Super Duper Cut Digital Release Teaser

Deadpool isn’t quite done with audiences just yet, as fans now have the Deadpool 2 Super Duper Cut to watch, and the Merc with a Mouth just released a new teaser for it.

At first, you might think this is a commercial for a high-end cologne or something, but it isn’t long before Deadpool’s trademark notable humor takes the focus.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“In the beginning, you were nothingness, but then I filled you with adrenaline and laughter and a growing assortment of third-tier Marvel characters. But suddenly, our time together ended, almost as soon as it began…until…it didn’t.”

He rounds out the clip with the tease “inedible”, though as the director chimes in he was apparently supposed to say inevitable. As Deadpool points out though, it is also inedible, so there’s that.

You can watch the full teaser above.

“vancityreynoldsDo you smell that? #Deadpool2 Super Duper Cut is on Digital Today.”

The Super Duper Cut will feature an extra 15 minutes of footage compared to the theatrical release, and even more will be featured on the full Blu-ray release. When it came down to paring down the film, director David Leitch said it came down to instinct and a little trial and error.

“When we got into post and we had to trim it down we started to have to have our own gut checks about what jokes are in and what jokes are out,” Leitch told Esquire. “There was a pretty close consensus for what should stay and what should go. Some of them we may see in different incarnations of the film or in the Blu-Ray, but we’re pretty happy with where it all landed.”

“I think you’ve got to have instincts as a filmmaker,” Leitch said. “Deadpool is a puzzle of tone. It’s not an easy tone—you’re really threading the needle. It has a real emotional center, but at the end of the day, people are coming for the winking irreverent comedy, the blue humor, and the ballsy, pushing-the-barriers action. The movie in editorial starts to reveal itself to you, and you have to make sure you’re not diverting an emotional moment with a joke. Or where you’re intentionally subverting an over dramatic emotional moment with a joke just to bring it back to the rest of the movie. It’s trial and error, and it’s instinct. It’s not easy, I’ll say that. You can sometimes go, “Screw it, it’s Deadpool—we don’t give an F.” But you do, because there’s a story we’re trying to tell, and we’re trying to reach people and have people leave feeling satisfied in all respects in the story and in the comedy.”

Deadpool 2: The Super Duper Cut hits digital platforms on August 7 and Blu-ray and DVD on August 21.